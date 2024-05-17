"Nice to be associated with a player like that": Pulisic on equalling Kaka's AC Milan record

AC Milan winger Christian Pulisic expressed his delight after he became the first mid-fielder after World Cup-winning Brazil icon Kaka to score goals in double digits in Serie A for the club. Pulisic has been hitting new heights since his arrival in Italy from Premier League outfit Chelsea last summer. In his debut season for the Serie A outfit, he netted 15 goals across all competitions.

He became the first player since Kaka to achieve the feat. The 25-year-old expressed his happiness after he was put in the same bracket as the legendary star. "I saw the statistics. It's nice to be associated with a player like that, a legend of the club, I really have to be thankful for being a part of it," Pulisic said as quoted from Goal.com.

Pulisic struggled to get game time and adjust to the Premier League during his stint with Chelsea. He made 98 appearances across four seasons with the Blues, scored 20 goals and registered 9 assists. But since his arrival in Milan, Pulisic has emerged as a different version of himself and relished his time in Milan. While talking about his time with Milan, the American winger said, "It was fantastic, I'm very grateful for the opportunity to play for Milan. I love the city, and the team, it was a great first year for me. The food isn't that bad either!"

Pulisic showed signs of his success early in the season. At the beginning of the ongoing season, he became just the fifth player in the history of the club to score in the opening two matches since the Serie A three-point-a-win era began in the 1994-95 season. The American joined the list of Milan greats which includes Oliver Bierhoff, Andriy Shevchenko, Mario Balotelli and Jeremy Menez. (ANI)

