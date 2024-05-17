WTT Feeder Cappadocia: Akash-Poymantee win mixed doubles title, beat Indian compatriots

The Indian table tennis duo of Akash Pal and Poymantee Baisya beat Anirban Ghosh and Swastika Ghosh to win the World Table Tennis (WTT) Feeder mixed doubles title in Cappadocia on Friday. Akash and Poymantee secured a 3-2 win in the final over their Indian compatriots Anirban and Swastika in the final match of the mixed doubles.

The mixed doubles pairs of Akash and Poymantee moved to the final match after beating Andrii Grebeniuk and Dymytrenko of Ukraine by 3-0 (11-8, 11-4, 11-6) in the semifinals. Anirban and Swastika met Harmeet Desai and Yashaswini Ghorpade in the semifinal and moved to the final by sealing a 3-2 (15-13, 12-10, 9-11, 9-11, 13-11) victory.

In the women's doubles competition, Poymantee Baisya and Krittwika Roy reached into the finals in the ongoing World Table Tennis (WTT) Feeder tournament in Cappadocia. They secured a 3-0 (11-7, 11-1, 14-12) win over Germany's Franziska Schreiner and India's Yashaswini Ghorpade in the semifinal.

Indian star paddler Manika Batra has displayed momentum in the Saudi Smash tournament held recently, where she reached the quarterfinals. She beat the Belgium player Nathalie Marchetti by 3-0 comfortably in the round of 16 game (11-4, 11-6, 13-11) to reach the final eight stage. However, she lost to Japan's Hitomi Sato in the final-eight clash 1-3 (11-5, 11-4, 11-5, 13-11). The WTT Feeder Cappadocia competition will conclude on May 17. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)