Deadly Encounter in Narayanpur: 8 Naxalites, 1 Security Personnel Killed

A fierce encounter in Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh claimed the lives of eight Naxalites and one security personnel on Saturday, according to police reports.

Two other security personnel were also injured in the gunfight, which erupted in the Abhujmad forest during an anti-Naxal operation involving forces from Narayanpur, Kanker, Dantewada, and Kondagaon districts.

The operation, initiated on June 12, saw personnel from multiple forces, including the District Reserve Guard, Special Task Force, and the 53rd battalion of the Indo Tibetan Border Police. The exchange of fire continues, with more details awaited from the field.

