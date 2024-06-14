UK Sanctions Russian Insurer, Judge Resolves JPMorgan Feud, Starmer's Tax Plans Unveiled
The UK has sanctioned Russian insurer Ingosstrakh over its involvement with the Kremlin's 'shadow fleet' of oil tankers. Meanwhile, a London High Court judge resolved a dispute between JPMorgan and Greek fintech founder. Labour leader Keir Starmer announced plans to raise £8.6 billion in tax to stimulate economic growth.
Following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines
- UK imposes sanctions on Russian insurer protecting 'shadow fleet' of tankers - UK judge brings end to JPMorgan's dispute with Greek fintech founder
- Keir Starmer sets out plans to raise 8.6 bln pounds in tax at Labour manifesto launch - UK music festivals face artist boycott over Barclays sponsorship deals
Overview - The UK has imposed sanctions on Russian insurer Ingosstrakh, a key player in the operation of the Kremlin's "shadow fleet" of oil tankers, as part of a push to tighten measures designed to restrict Moscow's energy revenues.
- A London High Court judge has brought to an end a feud between JPMorgan and the founder of a Greek fintech Viva Wallet that the bank part-owns, opening up the possibility of a sale of the business. - British opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer set out plans to raise 8.6 billion pounds ($10.97 billion) in tax in the Labour manifesto on Thursday as he promised to "relight the fires" of economic growth and bring "Conservative chaos" to an end.
- British music festivals such as Latitude and Download are under pressure to cut ties with Barclays over perceived links to Israel, just weeks after a similar dispute led one of the biggest sponsors of literary festivals to pull out of deals. ($1 = 0.7840 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Keir Starmer Vows to Secure UK's Nuclear Future Ahead of Election
Keir Starmer Pledges National Security and Defence Boost Ahead of Election
Keir Starmer Pledges to Maintain UK's Nuclear Deterrent Amid Defence Criticisms
Rishi Sunak Edges Out Keir Starmer in First Televised Debate
Keir Starmer Criticizes PM Sunak for Early Departure from D-Day Commemorations