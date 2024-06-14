Left Menu

UK Sanctions Russian Insurer, Judge Resolves JPMorgan Feud, Starmer's Tax Plans Unveiled

The UK has sanctioned Russian insurer Ingosstrakh over its involvement with the Kremlin's 'shadow fleet' of oil tankers. Meanwhile, a London High Court judge resolved a dispute between JPMorgan and Greek fintech founder. Labour leader Keir Starmer announced plans to raise £8.6 billion in tax to stimulate economic growth.

Reuters | Updated: 14-06-2024 08:08 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 08:08 IST
Following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Overview - The UK has imposed sanctions on Russian insurer Ingosstrakh, a key player in the operation of the Kremlin's "shadow fleet" of oil tankers, as part of a push to tighten measures designed to restrict Moscow's energy revenues.

- A London High Court judge has brought to an end a feud between JPMorgan and the founder of a Greek fintech Viva Wallet that the bank part-owns, opening up the possibility of a sale of the business. - British opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer set out plans to raise 8.6 billion pounds ($10.97 billion) in tax in the Labour manifesto on Thursday as he promised to "relight the fires" of economic growth and bring "Conservative chaos" to an end.

- British music festivals such as Latitude and Download are under pressure to cut ties with Barclays over perceived links to Israel, just weeks after a similar dispute led one of the biggest sponsors of literary festivals to pull out of deals. ($1 = 0.7840 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

