Feyenoord's Arne Slot Poised to Take Over as Liverpool Manager Next Season
Feyenoord coach Arne Slot confirmed he will replace Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool’s manager next season. Liverpool reportedly agreed to pay Feyenoord about 11 million euros in compensation for Slot. An official announcement from both clubs is expected soon. Slot's final game for Feyenoord is Sunday, while Klopp bids farewell to Liverpool the same day. Slot has coached Feyenoord since 2021, winning the league last year and the Dutch Cup this season.
- Country:
- Netherlands
Feyenoord coach Arne Slot said Friday he will be Liverpool's next manager, replacing Jurgen Klopp.
Liverpool had already reportedly agreed to pay Feyenoord about 11 million euros ($11.7 million) in compensation for the 45-year-old Slot.
"I can confirm that I will be the coach at Liverpool next season," Slot said in quotes carried on Feyenoord's official website. Feyenoord said an official announcement from the two clubs will follow "in the short term." Slot's last game in charge of Feyenoord is on Sunday at home to Excelsior.
On the same day, Klopp bids farewell to Liverpool after nine years in charge in a home match against Wolverhampton.
Slot has coached Feyenoord since 2021, winning the league last year and the Dutch Cup this season.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Sri Lankan Rupee Strengthens Against Major Currencies: Official Announcement
Telangana CM Accused of Violating Poll Code During Rythu Bharosa Payment Announcement
Israeli official says Hamas truce announcement seems to be a ruse, some clauses unacceptable
TOEFL Scores Now Accepted for All Australian Visa Applications: Announcement by Educational Testing Service (ETS)
BPCL Soars 5% on Strong Earnings Announcement