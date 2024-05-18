"Rohit’s Stellar Knock: Gavaskar Predicts T20 World Cup Glory"
Rohit Sharma's return to form is promising for India ahead of the T20 World Cup, states Sunil Gavaskar. Despite Mumbai Indians' elimination, Rohit’s 38-ball 68 in the final match was a positive sign. Gavaskar emphasized the importance of Rohit’s performances for India's success. India will prepare with a warm-up against Bangladesh before facing Ireland on June 5.
Rohit Sharma's return to form might have come too late for Mumbai Indians but it augurs well for him and the Indian team heading into the T20 World Cup next month, feels the legendary Sunil Gavaskar.
Following a 105 not out against Chennai Super Kings in the first-half of the season, Rohit struggled to make a fifty and got out for single digit scores four times in seven matches.
Rohit got his mojo back in their last match of the season when he smashed a 38-ball 68 studded with three towering sixes to delight everyone including the former India captain.
"Well, that was such a nice thing to see. Because look, we know that Mumbai Indians can't qualify, but to see Rohit Sharma, the Indian captain for the T20 World Cup starting in about 15 days' time, batting the way that he has, it's very heartening,'' Gavaskar said on Star Sports Cricket Live.
''That's exactly what you want. You want Rohit Sharma to be setting the team off to a good start, so that the lower-order batters can come in and finish it off, potentially getting 200-plus every time they play.'' India will head to USA this month end and face Bangladesh in a warm-up match before beginning their T20 World Cup campaign against Ireland at New York on June 5.
