Left Menu

"Rohit’s Stellar Knock: Gavaskar Predicts T20 World Cup Glory"

Rohit Sharma's return to form is promising for India ahead of the T20 World Cup, states Sunil Gavaskar. Despite Mumbai Indians' elimination, Rohit’s 38-ball 68 in the final match was a positive sign. Gavaskar emphasized the importance of Rohit’s performances for India's success. India will prepare with a warm-up against Bangladesh before facing Ireland on June 5.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-05-2024 12:42 IST | Created: 18-05-2024 12:42 IST
"Rohit’s Stellar Knock: Gavaskar Predicts T20 World Cup Glory"
  • Country:
  • India

Rohit Sharma's return to form might have come too late for Mumbai Indians but it augurs well for him and the Indian team heading into the T20 World Cup next month, feels the legendary Sunil Gavaskar.

Following a 105 not out against Chennai Super Kings in the first-half of the season, Rohit struggled to make a fifty and got out for single digit scores four times in seven matches.

Rohit got his mojo back in their last match of the season when he smashed a 38-ball 68 studded with three towering sixes to delight everyone including the former India captain.

"Well, that was such a nice thing to see. Because look, we know that Mumbai Indians can't qualify, but to see Rohit Sharma, the Indian captain for the T20 World Cup starting in about 15 days' time, batting the way that he has, it's very heartening,'' Gavaskar said on Star Sports Cricket Live.

''That's exactly what you want. You want Rohit Sharma to be setting the team off to a good start, so that the lower-order batters can come in and finish it off, potentially getting 200-plus every time they play.'' India will head to USA this month end and face Bangladesh in a warm-up match before beginning their T20 World Cup campaign against Ireland at New York on June 5.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"CPI(M) MP Refutes Involvement in 2013 Chandy Secretariat Siege Settlement"

"CPI(M) MP Refutes Involvement in 2013 Chandy Secretariat Siege Settlement"

 India
2
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
3
Bollywood Heartthrob Kartik Aaryan Stuns in Futuristic Avatar for Sony Sports Network's UEFA EURO 2024 Promo

Bollywood Heartthrob Kartik Aaryan Stuns in Futuristic Avatar for Sony Sport...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Amgen drug for small cell lung cancer; US unveils proposal to ease restrictions on marijuana and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Amgen drug for small cell lung cancer; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fire on the Fringe: Mapping Wildfire Risks in Urban Expansion Zones

Breathe Easy: The Vital Link Between Urban Green Spaces and Mental Health

How Neuronal Changes Shape Early Brain Development

Breaking the Resistance: AI's Role in Pioneering New Antibiotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024