Boxing-Usyk's promoter says wrong weight was announced, fighter is lighter

Oleksandr Usyk's weight was announced incorrectly and the Ukrainian is 10 pounds lighter than stated for Saturday's heavyweight unification fight with Tyson Fury in Saudi Arabia, his promoter said.

Reuters | Updated: 18-05-2024 14:58 IST | Created: 18-05-2024 14:58 IST
Oleksandr Usyk's weight was announced incorrectly and the Ukrainian is 10 pounds lighter than stated for Saturday's heavyweight unification fight with Tyson Fury in Saudi Arabia, his promoter said. Alex Krassyuk told Sky Sports television that the WBA, IBF and WBO champion actually weighed in at 223 pounds but was announced as 233 and a half pounds (105.9kg), the heaviest he has been in his career.

Fury, the WBC champion, tipped the scales at 262 pounds (118.8 kg). That was lighter than the 277.7 pounds the Briton was at for his non-title fight against former UFC fighter Francis Ngannou in October, in which Fury was knocked down but won on a split decision.

Both Fury and Usyk are unbeaten professionally and the fight in Riyadh will crown the first unified heavyweight boxing champion since 1999.

