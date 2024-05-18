Performance is my only currency, I don''t need anyone''s approval or assurance: Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli says he doesn't need either approval or assurance from anyone on his capability as India's premier batter responded to the criticism and debate over his strike rate, asserting that he knows what he can do on the ground. While Kohli has led the batting charts this year in the IPL, his strike rate has also attracted criticism which also includes comments from legendary India batter and former captain Sunil Gavaskar. “(I) don’t need to react. I know what I can do on ground. I don’t need to tell anyone what kind of player I am or what my ability is,'' Kohli said in a recent video released ahead of RCB's crucial IPL encounter against Chennai Super Kings when asked how he deals with external noise. ''I’ve never asked anyone how to win a match. I’ve learnt this by figuring it out myself in the middle of the ground by failing from experience.'' ''It’s not a by-chance thing when you are repeatedly winning matches for the team. For someone to see and analyse a moment and for another player to experience that moment in the middle are two completely different things,'' he added. Kohli said he does not believe in asking someone to stop saying certain things about him. ''I have never felt that I should go and tell someone not to say certain things about me. I know what I can do out there. I don’t need anyone’s approval, or assurance that I played well. I don’t need these things.

''I have learnt this from my father very early on. I could have played for the state very early in my career through other means, but my father said only if you’re capable you will make it. Performance is my only currency,'' he said.

Meanwhile, echoing India skipper Rohit Sharma's sentiments over the impact player rule in IPL, Kohli said it is ''disrupting the balance'' of the game.

The mid-innings substitution rule, adopted last IPL, has sparked a row with Rohit expressing his displeasure in a podcast last month. Kohli has urged for a rethink of the rule. ''I agree with Rohit. Entertainment is one aspect of the game but there is no balance,'' Kohli said on Jio Cinema. ''I think it has disrupted the balance and a lot of people are feeling this way, not just me,'' he said. Rohit in the podcast had said, ''I'm not a big fan... It's going to hold back all-rounders. Cricket is played by 11, not 12 (players).'' Punjab Kings set the record for the highest successful chase in T20 history when they overhauled Kolkata Knight Riders' 262 with eight balls to spare. Sunrisers Hyderabad also smashed the record for the highest-ever total in franchise cricket by posting 287/3 against RCB.

This edition alone has witnessed eight 250-plus totals and Kohli felt the bowlers' pain.

''Bowlers are feeling like what they should do,'' Kohli said. ''I have never experienced anything like it where bowlers think they will concede four or a six on every ball. Not every team has a (Jasprit) Bumrah or the mystery of Rashid Khan,'' he said.

''With one extra batter, there is a reason I am playing with 200-plus strike rate in the powerplays. I know there is a batsman waiting at No 8 as well. We are playing a high level of cricket and it should not be that dominant in my opinion. There is a beauty about having an equal balance between bat and ball,'' Kohli added. Earlier this month, BCCI secretary Jay Shah said the rule was implemented as a 'test case' and that it also allows two Indian players with opportunities to play in a game. He also said the board and all key stakeholders would deliberate over its continuity. ''I am sure Jay (Shah) bhai has mentioned it already that they will review it and I am sure that they will come to a conclusion which brings the game into balance,'' said Kohli. ''As a batsman, I can say this rule is good but the match should be exciting. Only fours and sixes are not exciting in cricket. Exciting is that you can defend 160 as well,” Kohli said.

