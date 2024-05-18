Left Menu

Virat Kohli becomes first Indian batter to have two IPL seasons with 700-plus runs

Star Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli achieved a new record in the Indian Premier League (IPL), becoming the first Indian player to have two seasons with 700-plus runs

Star Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli achieved a new record in the Indian Premier League (IPL), becoming the first Indian player to have two seasons with 700-plus runs. Virat accomplished this milestone against RCB's match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Bengaluru.

In the game, Virat scored 47 runs in just 29 balls, with three fours and four sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 162.06. In 14 games this season, Virat leads the run-scoring charts with 708 runs at an average of 64.36 and a strike rate of 155.60. This is his highest strike rate in an IPL season.

Virat had crossed the 700-run mark in 2016 as well, scoring 973 runs in 16 matches at an average of 81.08 and a strike rate of over 152, with four centuries and seven fifties. Virat is the second player overall to reach 700-run mark in a single IPL edition on two or more occasions, with Chris Gayle doing so twice as well. The West Indies legend scored 733 runs in IPL 2012 and 708 runs in IPL 2013.

Virat also ended the league stage of IPL 2024 with 37 sixes, the most by a batter this season. Virat's all-time high tally of sixes in an IPL season was 38 maximums back in 2016. Virat also continued his fine run of form in the IPL on May 18, a date which has been special for RCB and Virat, since they have won every game ever played on this date. With scores of 56*(29) vs. CSK, Bengaluru (2013), 27*(29) vs CSK, Ranchi (2015), 113(50) vs. Punjab Kings Bengaluru (2016), and 100 (63) against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Hyderabad (2023) on this date, in five innings, he has scored 343 runs at an average of 85.75, with two centuries and a fifty.

Coming to the match, CSK won the toss and opted to bowl first. Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Daryl Mitchell, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (Wk), Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Simarjeet Singh, Maheesh Theekshana.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis (C), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (Wk), Karn Sharma, Yash Dayal, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Siraj. (ANI)

