Left Menu

KKR March into Fourth IPL Final with Dominant Win Over SRH

Kolkata Knight Riders secured their spot in the fourth IPL final with a commanding eight-wicket victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Mitchell Starc’s powerplay performance limited SRH to 159, with Rahul Tripathi managing 55 runs. KKR chased the target successfully in just 13.4 overs, led by unbeaten knocks from Venkatesh Iyer and Shreyas Iyer.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 21-05-2024 22:55 IST | Created: 21-05-2024 22:55 IST
KKR March into Fourth IPL Final with Dominant Win Over SRH
AI generated representative image.
  • Country:
  • India

Kolkata Knight Riders entered their fourth IPL final with a thumping eight-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 1 here on Tuesday.

Mitchell Starc stuck thrice in the powerplay as KKR bowled out Sunrisers Hyderabad for 159.

Rahul Tripathi top-scored for SRH with 55 off 35 balls while Heinrich Klaasen smashed 32 off 21 balls. The 62-run stand between Tripathi and Klaasen was the lone positive in an otherwise underwhelming batting effort.

KKR then gunned down the target in 13.4 overs, thanks to Venkatesh Iyer (51 not out) and skipper Shreyas Iyer's (58 not out) unbeaten knocks. SRH will get one more opportunity to make the final when they face the winner of the Eliminator in Chennai on Friday. Brief scores: SRH 159 all out in 19.3 overs (Rahul Tripathi 55; Mitchel Starc 3/34). KKR 164 for 2 in 13.4 overs (Venkatesh Iyer 51 not out, Shreyas Iyer 58 out out; T Natarajan 1/22).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Sector Highlights: FDA Bird Flu Tests, AI Drug Development, and Diabetes Drug Approvals

Health Sector Highlights: FDA Bird Flu Tests, AI Drug Development, and Diabe...

 Global
2
Fraser-McGurk and Matthew Short Join Australian T20 World Cup Squad

Fraser-McGurk and Matthew Short Join Australian T20 World Cup Squad

 Australia
3
UNHCR commends Brazil's outstanding solidarity and inclusive approach to refugees

UNHCR commends Brazil's outstanding solidarity and inclusive approach to ref...

 Global
4
Yellen Urges German Banks to Tighten Sanctions Compliance Against Russia

Yellen Urges German Banks to Tighten Sanctions Compliance Against Russia

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Digital Divide: Harnessing Technology for Climate Action

AI in Action: How the Asian Development Bank is Transforming Asia and the Pacific

Digital Health Revolution: Transforming Primary Care in Asia and the Pacific

Urban Sustainability: Paving the Way for Greener Cities in Zurich and Geneva

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024