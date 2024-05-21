Portugal head coach Roberto Martinez explains rationale behind selecting Ronaldo in Euro 2024 squad

Portugal head coach Roberto Martinez explained the rationale behind selecting Cristiano Ronaldo in their squad for the upcoming Euro 2024. Portugal named their squad for the highly anticipated tournament which will kick off on June 15 in Germany.

The 39-year-old will feature in his 11th major international tournament. The former Real Madrid sensation has 206 appearances for Portugal and netted 128 goals. He will be eyeing to extend his record-breaking tally in the upcoming marquee event. While talking about Ronaldo's selection, Martinez stated that statistics are enough to justify the veteran striker's selection.

He believes that Ronaldo deserves to be in the team on the back of his high-scoring form for Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League. "As for Cristiano Ronaldo, I think it's better to talk about statistics. A player who scores 42 goals in 41 games for his club shows continuity, a physical ability to always be fit and quality in front of goal that we really like and need," Martinez told reporters as quoted from Goal.com.

"We don't make choices based on where the players play. We want to create the best team and call the 26 players who make up the best team. We monitor the players' individual performance and the role that they have in the locker room. There are players who have secondary roles in important locker rooms and others who have important roles in less strong locker rooms. Since March 2023 until now, we have a lot of information," he added. Along with Ronaldo, Portugal will enjoy the services of six forwards in the squad. Martinez has also brought in Bernardo Silva, Diogo Jota, Francisco Conceicao, Goncalo Ramos, Joao Felix, Pedro Neto and Rafael Leao.

Ahead of the tournament, Portugal will gear up for the tournament during friendlies against Finland, Croatia and Ireland in June. Martinez's side will then go on to face Czechia, Turkey and Georgia in the group stages of Euro 2024. (ANI)

