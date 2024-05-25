Left Menu

Cycling-Unstoppable Pogacar poised to win Giro after solo-run to sixth stage victory

Pogacar could afford to wave to the crowd in the final stages of the 184km route from Alpago to Bassano del Grappa as he powered home to put a roughly 10-minute gap between himself and his closest rivals in the general classification. The Slovenian already had an overall lead of seven minutes and 42 seconds over Daniel Felipe Martinez, and when he made his move on the day's second climb of Monte Grappa, nobody could keep pace.

Reuters | Updated: 25-05-2024 21:52 IST | Created: 25-05-2024 21:00 IST
Cycling-Unstoppable Pogacar poised to win Giro after solo-run to sixth stage victory
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates showed his absolute domination of this year's Giro d'Italia again on Saturday, riding away solo to win stage 20, his sixth stage victory as he extended his overall lead going into the final day. Pogacar could afford to wave to the crowd in the final stages of the 184km route from Alpago to Bassano del Grappa as he powered home to put a roughly 10-minute gap between himself and his closest rivals in the general classification.

The Slovenian already had an overall lead of seven minutes and 42 seconds over Daniel Felipe Martinez, and when he made his move on the day's second climb of Monte Grappa, nobody could keep pace. Valentin Paret-Peintre (Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale), winner of stage 10, came in second as he outsprinted Martinez who finished third, more than two minutes behind Pogacar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
How Intranet Tools Facilitate Knowledge Management and Sharing

How Intranet Tools Facilitate Knowledge Management and Sharing

 Global
2
South Africa's $85 Billion Green Shift: Coal Community Concerns Loom Large

South Africa's $85 Billion Green Shift: Coal Community Concerns Loom Large

 Global
3
Rebooting Trilateral Ties: South Korea, China, Japan Leaders Meet After Four Years

Rebooting Trilateral Ties: South Korea, China, Japan Leaders Meet After Four...

 South Korea
4
Paraguayan Border Towns Hit Hard by Argentina's Economic Turbulence

Paraguayan Border Towns Hit Hard by Argentina's Economic Turbulence

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Aerial and AI Technology: Next-Gen Tools for Effective Marine Debris Monitoring

Paving the Future: Using Graphite Tailings in Asphalt for Sustainable Roads

Sustainable Solutions: Examining the Role of Renewable Energy Communities in Europe's Green Transition

Eco-Friendly Innovations: Role of Blockchain in Achieving UN Sustainable Development Goals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024