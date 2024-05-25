Indian men's hockey team loses to Belgium in shootout after 2-2 draw in regulation time

The Indian men's hockey team produced a vastly improved performance than its previous match as it lost to reigning Olympic champions Belgium in the shootout after the two sides were locked 2-2 in the regulation time in the FIH Pro League here on Saturday.

India, ranked sixth in the world, lost 1-3 in the shootout to take one point. World number three Belgium secured two points, including the bonus point for winning the shootout.

Araijeet Singh Hundal put India in the lead in the 11th minute with a fine field goal before Felix Denayer (30th minute) restored parity just a few seconds before half time off a penalty corner.

Florent Van Aubel put Belgium ahead for the first time in the match with a 50th minute goal from a penalty corner but Sukhjeet Singh (57th) equalised three minutes before the end of regulation time.

In the shootout, only Sukhjeet Singh scored for India while Vivek Sagar Prasad, Abhishek and Araijeet Singh Hundal missed.

For Belgium, William Ghislain, Florent Van Aubel and Gauthier Boccard found the target while Arthur De Sloover missed.

India had lost to the same opponents 1-4 in their earlier match on Friday. Before that, the Harmanpreet Singh-led Indian side had defeated Argentina 5-4 in shootout on Wednesday.

India play Argentina again on Sunday.

