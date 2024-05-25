Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Pacers, possibly sans star, bank on home court vs. Celtics in Game 3

The Indiana Pacers have an unblemished 6-0 home record during the NBA playoffs but another obstacle has emerged. Not only do the Pacers trail the Boston Celtics 2-0 in the Eastern Conference finals, but Indiana is unlikely to have the services of star point guard Tyrese Haliburton for Saturday's pivotal Game 3 in Indianapolis.

Tennis-Osaka hopes dedication to clay pays off at Roland Garros

Naomi Osaka said she was encouraged by her progress on clay in the run up to the French Open, as the four-time Grand Slam winner eyes an elusive trophy on tennis' slowest surface since returning from a 15-month maternity break. Former world number one Osaka, who returned to action in January, has had huge success on hard courts thanks to her explosive baseline game, but the 26-year-old from Japan has usually struggled on clay.

NWSL roundup: Barbra Banda's two goals power Pride

Barbra Banda scored her seventh and eighth goals of the season to power the host Orlando Pride to a 2-1 victory over the Portland Thorns on Friday night. Banda notched her second brace in as many matches by scoring in the 30th and 40th minutes for the Pride (8-0-3, 27 points), owners of the best record in the league. First, she scored on a rebound off an Orlando corner kick; then she beat a defender in transition and dribbled around Portland keeper Shelby Hogan to reach the net.

Tennis-Keys eases to Strasbourg title in straight-sets win over Collins

Madison Keys strolled to a 6-1 6-2 win over fellow-American Danielle Collins to win the Strasbourg International on Saturday, continuing her good form on clay going into the French Open. The fourth seed won her first title this year, and had little trouble seeing off the third seed in what is Collins' final season on the tour.

MLB roundup: Juan Soto homers in return to SD; Yanks roll

Carlos Rodon tossed six-plus shutout innings Friday night and Juan Soto homered in his return to San Diego as the New York Yankees scored an 8-0 win. Rodon (6-2) allowed three hits and three walks, striking out two. Two relievers finished the shutout as New York won in its first visit to Petco Park since 2016.

Don Waddell steps down as Hurricanes president, GM

Carolina Hurricanes president and general manager Don Waddell resigned Friday morning. Eric Tulsky has been named interim general manager for the Hurricanes, who announced that they are beginning a search for a full-time replacement.

Tennis-Nadal says 2024 may not be his last French Open, ahead of Zverev showdown

Fourteen-time French Open champion Rafa Nadal said there was still a chance this year's tournament in Paris may not be his last, in comments ahead of his tough opener against fourth seed Alexander Zverev. The Spaniard, who turns 38 next month, skipped last year's tournament due to a hip injury that needed surgery and has said he expects to retire at the end of 2024.

Tennis-Djokovic worried about French Open title defence

World number one Novak Djokovic said he does not consider himself a favourite ahead of his title defence at the French Open, which begins with a first-round match against local hope Pierre-Hugues Herbert on Sunday. Djokovic's barren run ahead of Roland Garros continued as the 24-times Grand Slam winner was beaten 6-4 0-6 6-1 by Tomas Machac in the Geneva Open semi-finals on Friday, weeks after losing heavily to Alejandro Tabilo in Rome.

Luka Doncic hits game-winning 3 to put Mavs up 2-0 on Wolves

The Dallas Mavericks needed a big shot as they trailed in the final seconds Friday night. Luka Doncic was on the floor. Therefore, nobody on the Mavericks had a question about which player would get the opportunity to shoot or find the open man.

Soccer-Copa America to feature its first female referees

Next month's Copa America will be the first edition of the continental men's football tournament to have female referees, South America's soccer governing body (CONMEBOL) said on Friday. Copa America, which runs from June 20 to July 14 hosted by the United States, will have a total of 101 match officials, including eight women.

