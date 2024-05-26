Left Menu

Motor racing-Da Costa wins in Shanghai, Cassidy extends Formula E lead

Porsche's Antonio Felix da Costa won the second of two Formula E races in Shanghai on Sunday while Jaguar's Nick Cassidy extended his lead in the all-electric championship to 25 points. The win was da Costa's second of the season, with the Portuguese starting third and taking the lead on the 16th of the 28 laps.

New Zealander Cassidy finished fourth as his closest title rival Pascal Wehrlein, driving for Porsche, failed to score after having to pit with a puncture. McLaren's Jake Hughes, starting from pole position, was second for his first Formula E podium while Andretti's Norman Nato took third after leading early on.

Mitch Evans was fifth, the New Zealander cementing Jaguar's lead in the team standings after 12 rounds with 299 points to closest rivals Porsche's 228. DS Penske's Stoffel Vandoorne and Jean-Eric Vergne were sixth and seventh respectively with Maserati's Maximilian Guenther, Envision's Robin Frijns and Nissan's Oliver Rowland completing the points positions.

Cassidy now has 167 points to Wehrlein's 142, while Evans moved up to third on 132. The next two races are in Portland, Oregon, on June 29 and 30, the penultimate race weekend of the championship with the final two races in London in July.

Tobacco and Nicotine Industry’s Strategies Hook Youth for Life

United Against Plastic: Global Leaders Navigate Challenges to Combat Pollution

Digital Identity: The Key to Combating Climate Change and Enhancing Resilience

Harnessing the Power of Climate-Smart Livestock: A Comprehensive Guide for Sustainable Development

