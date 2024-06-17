If Rahul Gandhi is not getting any success after INDIA bloc formation is it fault of EVMs? JDU leader Neeraj Kumar

Janata Dal (United) leader Neeraj Kumar on Monday asked Rahul Gandhi how Electronic Voting Machines could be blamed for the political success of the Congress leader who had chosen to form an alliance of "corrupt dynastic politics." "Rahul Gandhi, after winning from Wayanad, Raebareli and getting the mandate by the people to sit in opposition is now raising questions on EVMs. He indirectly doubts the impartiality of the Election Commission. Whereas the Supreme Court did not raise any question on the usefulness of EVM machines. So what are you pained about? The INDI alliance, the gathering of corrupt dynastic politics that you made and today, because of that, if you are facing a political plight, then are EVMs responsible for it?"

He further asked if the EVMs were faulty, then how did INDIA bloc win 233 seats in Lok Sabha. "The question arises that if the EVMs are faulty, then how did they win 233 seats in Lok Sabha polls? When the Supreme Court did not raise any objections on EVMs then are you above the courts? To raise doubts about the conduct of the Election Commission shows that they are extremely rattled," he added.

Earlier, labelling EVM's as "black box" Rahul Gandhi said that nobody is allowed to scrutinise them. He took to social media to voice his concerns about the transparency of EVMs.

"EVMs in India are a "black box," and nobody is allowed to scrutinise them. Serious concerns are being raised about transparency in our electoral process. Democracy ends up becoming a sham and prone to fraud when institutions lack accountability," the tweet read. (ANI)

