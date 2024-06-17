Left Menu

Massive Turnout for Eid-ul-Azha Namaz, Devotees Pray for Relief from Heat

On Monday, large crowds gathered at various mosques, including Aishbagh Eidgah in the city, to offer Eid-ul-Azha namaz. Over 1.5 lakh devotees prayed for relief from the severe heat. Cleric Maulana Khalid Rashid Firangi Mahli emphasized environmental protection, urging tree planting. Similar gatherings took place in Ayodhya and Saharanpur.

On Monday, thousands of worshippers congregated at mosques across the city, including the iconic Aishbagh Eidgah, to observe the Eid-ul-Azha namaz. At the Aishbagh Eidgah alone, cleric Maulana Khalid Rashid Firangi Mahli stated that over 1.5 lakh devotees took part in the special prayers.

The devoted gathering collectively prayed for relief from the scorching heat. Cleric Mahli also underscored the urgent need to protect the environment, encouraging the faithful to plant trees as an act of divine responsibility.

Similar large gatherings were reported in other significant mosques in the city, such as Teele Wali Masjid, Nadwa Masjid, and Jama Masjid. In Ayodhya, prayers centered on national peace and prosperity, while Saharanpur saw a significant turnout at the Deoband seminary for the occasion.

