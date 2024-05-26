Competing in Asian championship has been a step towards world championship, says Rodali Barua

Assam's Rodali Barua, the bronze medalist in the Kyorugi Category of the Asian Championships, aims to participate in the World Championships next year. Becoming a household name in Indian martial arts, the athlete aspires to go places and become a powerhouse in nationally and internationally recognised events. According to a release, Rodali's journey began in the corridors of Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 1 in Tezpur, where the athlete trained for Taekwondo as a compulsory extracurricular activity.

"I started Taekwondo to have another extracurricular activity as a way to bunk classes," Rodali said. "My advantageous height and talents registered soon enough. And I developed them in the heavyweight category as there were fewer participants and a better chance of winning medals." Signifying her junior achievements, Rodali's pursuit of Taekwondo came to fruition once the athlete clinched bronze at the 4th Junior Nationals in Pondicherry. It was the first of a string of competitive achievements as the young athlete seamlessly stepped up to secure gold at the National Championships in 2016 under senior participation.

Continuing her progress of elevating performance, the athlete did drop out from the Asian Championship camp back in 2016 due to a weight challenge. Relentless in her quest, the athlete persisted in her training to qualify for the 2018 Asian Championship in Vietnam. Her triumphant return to competitive Taekwondo was marked by her victorious gold medal win at the 2019 South Asian Games. Being stubborn and determined, the athlete said, "My goal was to prove myself and make sure my weight category wasn't dropped from international tournaments."

Raised in an affluent family of four members with no sporting influences, the Barua clan has been a constant support in the athlete's journey. "My family has been a constant guide. My father is a tea estate businessman, my mother is a housewife, my younger brother is completing his graduation, and my elder sister, a clinical psychologist. They are proud of the fact that I have been determined in my choice of sport and excelling at the same time," she said.

Explaining her path to engaging in as much international participation as possible, she further said, "Proving myself in the Asian Championships and other International Tournaments has been demanding, yet has improved my chances of winning the World Championships and bringing home the gold." Surendra Bhandari, the only Indian to win a medal in Taekwondo at the Asian Games, has served as an inspiration to Rodali throughout her career. For aspirant Taekwondo practitioners in India, Bhandari's feat from 2002 continues to be a source of inspiration and a standard.

As she considers her journey, Rodali stressed on the value of financial support and exposure abroad for Indian athletes. "Other country players compete in 10 to 15 international open tournaments annually, earning invaluable experience. We don't have the same exposure or financial backing despite having comparable skills and methods. We could compete just as well on a global scale if we had greater chances and assistance," she said. Driven by the desire to win an international medal and motivate the upcoming Taekwondo practitioners in India, Rodali is training extremely hard in anticipation of the World Championship. "This is only the beginning. Since the World Championship offers a greater stage than the Asian Championship, I must put in more effort and win a medal there," Rodali claimed. (ANI)

