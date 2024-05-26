Left Menu

Charles Leclerc's Historic Victory at Monaco Grand Prix

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc secured his first-ever win at the Monaco Grand Prix, becoming the first home champion since 1931. The race was marked by multiple collisions and standing starts. McLaren's Oscar Piastri and Ferrari's Carlos Sainz finished second and third, respectively, while Red Bull's Max Verstappen took sixth place.

Reuters | Monaco | Updated: 26-05-2024 21:03 IST | Created: 26-05-2024 21:03 IST
Charles Leclerc
  • Country:
  • Monaco

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc won the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday to become the first home winner of Formula One's showcase race since Louis Chiron raced around the city streets in 1931. It was the first time the 26-year-old had stood on the Monaco podium in six attempts and came after two standing starts from pole position in a race halted when first lap collisions took out a fifth of the field.

McLaren's Oscar Piastri finished second, 7.1 seconds behind, with Ferrari's Carlos Sainz third. Red Bull's championship leader and 2023 Monaco winner Max Verstappen started and finished sixth, only the third time in eight races this season that the triple world champion has been beaten.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

