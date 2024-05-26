Tadej Pogacar Dominates Giro d'Italia with Historic Win
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar emphatically won the Giro d'Italia on his debut when he retained his unassailable overall lead after Sunday's 21st and final stage in Rome, winning by the biggest overall margin since 1965.
The 25-year-old UAE Team Emirates rider had been in the leader's pink jersey since winning stage two, the first of his six stage successes, and finished Sunday's ceremonial 125-km flat run safely in the bunch to clinch the victory.
