Left Menu

Tadej Pogacar Dominates Giro d'Italia with Historic Win

Slovenian cyclist Tadej Pogacar secured an emphatic victory in the Giro d'Italia on his debut, maintaining an unassailable lead and winning by the largest margin since 1965. The 25-year-old UAE Team Emirates rider wore the leader's pink jersey from stage two and concluded the race completing a safe 125-km flat run.

Reuters | Updated: 26-05-2024 22:15 IST | Created: 26-05-2024 22:15 IST
Tadej Pogacar Dominates Giro d'Italia with Historic Win
Tadej Pogacar

Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar emphatically won the Giro d'Italia on his debut when he retained his unassailable overall lead after Sunday's 21st and final stage in Rome, winning by the biggest overall margin since 1965.

The 25-year-old UAE Team Emirates rider had been in the leader's pink jersey since winning stage two, the first of his six stage successes, and finished Sunday's ceremonial 125-km flat run safely in the bunch to clinch the victory.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
New supply of homes, costing Rs 60 lakh each, dips 38 pc across top 8 cities in Jan-Mar: PropEquity

New supply of homes, costing Rs 60 lakh each, dips 38 pc across top 8 cities...

 India
3
UPDATE 2-China's Li, Japan's Kishida in South Korea for first trilateral talks in four years

UPDATE 2-China's Li, Japan's Kishida in South Korea for first trilateral tal...

 Global
4
Reuters Science News Summary

Reuters Science News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tobacco and Nicotine Industry’s Strategies Hook Youth for Life

United Against Plastic: Global Leaders Navigate Challenges to Combat Pollution

Digital Identity: The Key to Combating Climate Change and Enhancing Resilience

Harnessing the Power of Climate-Smart Livestock: A Comprehensive Guide for Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024