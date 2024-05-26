Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Golf Star Grayson Murray Dies by Suicide at 30

Reuters | Updated: 26-05-2024 22:35 IST | Created: 26-05-2024 22:35 IST
Twice PGA Tour winner Grayson Murray's death on Saturday at the age of 30 was by suicide, his parents said on Sunday. American Murray's death came a day after he withdrew from the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas.

The PGA Tour considered postponing play but Murray's parents wanted the tournament to continue. "We would like to thank the PGA Tour and the entire world of golf for the outpouring of support," Murray's parents Eric and Terry said in a statement issued through the PGA Tour.

"Life wasn't always easy for Grayson, and although he took his own life, we know he rests peacefully now." Murray turned professional in 2015 and won his first PGA Tour title in 2017. He reached a career-high 46th in the world rankings after winning this year's Sony Open in Hawaii.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Tobacco and Nicotine Industry’s Strategies Hook Youth for Life

United Against Plastic: Global Leaders Navigate Challenges to Combat Pollution

Digital Identity: The Key to Combating Climate Change and Enhancing Resilience

Harnessing the Power of Climate-Smart Livestock: A Comprehensive Guide for Sustainable Development

