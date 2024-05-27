Left Menu

Al-Wasl Triumphs: Secures UAE Pro League and President's Cup Double

Al-Wasl claimed their eighth UAE Pro League title with a 3-0 win over Shabab Al Ahli, resulting in a domestic double. Haris Seferovic, Fabio Lima, and Adama Diallo scored the goals. This marked their first league triumph since 2007, equaling Shabab Al Ahli's eight titles, behind Al-Ain's 14.

Reuters | Updated: 27-05-2024 01:10 IST | Created: 27-05-2024 01:10 IST
Al-Wasl Triumphs: Secures UAE Pro League and President's Cup Double
AI Generated Representative Image

Al-Wasl secured their eighth UAE Pro League crown with a 3-0 victory over title rivals Shabab Al Ahli at Zabeel Stadium on Sunday to complete a domestic double. The win gave Milos Milojevic's side a nine-point advantage over Shabab Al Ahli in second with two matches remaining.

Swiss striker Haris Seferovic gave Al-Wasl the lead three minutes into the second half before Fabio Lima and Adama Diallo scored in the 58th and seven minutes into stoppage time. It was Al-Wasl first league triumph since 2007 and equalled Shabab Al Ahli's eight titles behind Al-Ain on 14.

Al-Wasl's league success clinched the double after they lifted the UAE President's Cup earlier this month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
New supply of homes, costing Rs 60 lakh each, dips 38 pc across top 8 cities in Jan-Mar: PropEquity

New supply of homes, costing Rs 60 lakh each, dips 38 pc across top 8 cities...

 India
3
UPDATE 2-China's Li, Japan's Kishida in South Korea for first trilateral talks in four years

UPDATE 2-China's Li, Japan's Kishida in South Korea for first trilateral tal...

 Global
4
Reuters Science News Summary

Reuters Science News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tobacco and Nicotine Industry’s Strategies Hook Youth for Life

United Against Plastic: Global Leaders Navigate Challenges to Combat Pollution

Digital Identity: The Key to Combating Climate Change and Enhancing Resilience

Harnessing the Power of Climate-Smart Livestock: A Comprehensive Guide for Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024