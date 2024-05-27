Al-Wasl Triumphs: Secures UAE Pro League and President's Cup Double
Al-Wasl claimed their eighth UAE Pro League title with a 3-0 win over Shabab Al Ahli, resulting in a domestic double. Haris Seferovic, Fabio Lima, and Adama Diallo scored the goals. This marked their first league triumph since 2007, equaling Shabab Al Ahli's eight titles, behind Al-Ain's 14.
Al-Wasl secured their eighth UAE Pro League crown with a 3-0 victory over title rivals Shabab Al Ahli at Zabeel Stadium on Sunday to complete a domestic double. The win gave Milos Milojevic's side a nine-point advantage over Shabab Al Ahli in second with two matches remaining.
Swiss striker Haris Seferovic gave Al-Wasl the lead three minutes into the second half before Fabio Lima and Adama Diallo scored in the 58th and seven minutes into stoppage time. It was Al-Wasl first league triumph since 2007 and equalled Shabab Al Ahli's eight titles behind Al-Ain on 14.
Al-Wasl's league success clinched the double after they lifted the UAE President's Cup earlier this month.
