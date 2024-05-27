Springboks Triumph at AU Region 5 Sports Awards in Lusaka

The Springboks, renowned for their back-to-back Rugby World Cup victories, continued to bask in glory as they claimed top honors at the African Union Sports Council Region 5 Sports Awards held in Lusaka, Zambia. Emerging triumphant in both the Team of the Year and Sportsman of the Year categories, the Springboks showcased their dominance on the continental stage.

The prestigious awards ceremony, a gathering of athletes, sports luminaries, and government dignitaries from the ten nations comprising the Region, including Angola, Botswana, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Swaziland, Zambia, and Zimbabwe, celebrated excellence in sports.

These continental accolades complement the Springboks' recent triumphs at the SA Sports Awards and SA Rugby Awards, where they were honored as the Team of the Year. Captain Siya Kolisi's individual achievements were also recognized, with accolades including the People's Choice and Sports Star of the Year Awards.

SA Rugby President Mr. Mark Alexander commended the team and Kolisi for their remarkable achievements, highlighting their pivotal role in uniting the nation and inspiring success both on and off the field. He emphasized the significance of the Springboks' consecutive Rugby World Cup victories and their contribution to nation-building through unity and teamwork.

Competing against formidable contenders, including Malawi's national women's football team and Botswana's senior men’s 4x400m relay team, the Springboks emerged victorious. Similarly, Kolisi faced stiff competition in the Sportsman of the Year category, triumphing over notable athletes from across the region.

The ceremony featured a keynote address by Her Excellency Mutale Nalumango, Vice President of Zambia, underscoring the commitment of the African Union Sports Council Region 5 to sports development and promotion within the Southern African region. Through its initiatives, the council aims to foster unity, enhance athletic performance, and support athletes in reaching their full potential.