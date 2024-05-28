Left Menu

Resilient Rybakina Bounces Back to Triumph at French Open After Illness

World number four Elena Rybakina rebounded from a rocky start and recent illness to defeat Belgian Greet Minnen 6-2 6-3 in the French Open first round. Despite initial setbacks, Rybakina rallied to secure victory. She is notably the only player to beat Iga Swiatek on clay this year.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 28-05-2024 16:03 IST
Elena Rybakina
  • Country:
  • France

World number four Elena Rybakina recovered from a rocky start to comfortably beat Belgian Greet Minnen 6-2 6-3 in the French Open first round on Tuesday, showing a full recovery from her recent illness. Rybakina was unable to defend her Italian Open title through illness and after losing serve in the opening game at Roland Garros and going 2-0 down, it looked like the Kazakh could be in trouble.

But the fourth seed roared back to take the next six games and win the first set, and began the second set in the same fashion, cruising to a 4-0 lead. Minnen rallied and broke serve, and when Rybakina broke for a third time in the second set and served for the match, the Belgian broke again. But it only delayed the inevitable as the Kazakh held her next service game to win the match.

Rybakina is the only player to beat Iga Swiatek on clay this year, defeating the world number one and three-times French Open winner on her way to the Stuttgart title in April.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

