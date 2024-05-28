Day 3 Drama: Highlights from French Open 2023

Highlights of the third day at the French Open on Tuesday (times GMT): PLAY UNDERWAY AT 0910 GMT

Play began amid drizzle at Roland Garros, with the temperature lingering around 15 degrees Celsius (59°Fahrenheit). 1023 RYBAKINA BEATS MINNEN

Kazakh fourth seed Elena Rybakina beat Belgium's Greet Minnen 6-2 6-3, overcoming a late fightback to ease through to the second round. READ MORE:

Djokovic doubters await as title defence begins at Roland Garros Paris darling Nadal exits French Open in farewell-like defeat

Nadal says Olympics main goal

after early Roland Garros defeat Nadal goes down fighting against Zverev in earliest French Open exit

French Open order of play on Tuesday Gauff outclasses qualifier Avdeeva

Tsitsipas eases into French Open second round Clinical Swiatek crushes qualifier Jeanjean to start French Open defence

Shelton beats local hope Gaston for maiden French Open win Jabeur cruises past wildcard Vickery into French Open second round

Sinner eases past Eubanks to reach French Open second round Alcaraz eases injury fears with dominant Roland Garros display, Osaka battles on

Garcia, Gasquet delight French fans after Humbert crashes Wawrinka sends Murray packing in French Open first round

Djokovic optimistic despite lowered expectations at Roland Garros Alcaraz mauls Wolf to reach French Open second round

Order of play on Monday

