Left Menu

Day 3 Drama: Highlights from French Open 2023

Day 3 of the French Open featured some intense matches under chilly conditions. Kazakh fourth seed Elena Rybakina overcame her opponent, Belgium's Greet Minnen, to secure a spot in the second round. Other notable results included victories from Djokovic, Nadal, and Gauff.

Reuters | Updated: 28-05-2024 16:05 IST | Created: 28-05-2024 16:05 IST
Day 3 Drama: Highlights from French Open 2023
Elena Rybakina

Highlights of the third day at the French Open on Tuesday (times GMT): PLAY UNDERWAY AT 0910 GMT

Play began amid drizzle at Roland Garros, with the temperature lingering around 15 degrees Celsius (59°Fahrenheit). 1023 RYBAKINA BEATS MINNEN

Kazakh fourth seed Elena Rybakina beat Belgium's Greet Minnen 6-2 6-3, overcoming a late fightback to ease through to the second round. READ MORE:

Djokovic doubters await as title defence begins at Roland Garros Paris darling Nadal exits French Open in farewell-like defeat

Nadal says Olympics main goal

after early Roland Garros defeat Nadal goes down fighting against Zverev in earliest French Open exit

French Open order of play on Tuesday Gauff outclasses qualifier Avdeeva

Tsitsipas eases into French Open second round Clinical Swiatek crushes qualifier Jeanjean to start French Open defence

Shelton beats local hope Gaston for maiden French Open win Jabeur cruises past wildcard Vickery into French Open second round

Sinner eases past Eubanks to reach French Open second round Alcaraz eases injury fears with dominant Roland Garros display, Osaka battles on

Garcia, Gasquet delight French fans after Humbert crashes Wawrinka sends Murray packing in French Open first round

Djokovic optimistic despite lowered expectations at Roland Garros Alcaraz mauls Wolf to reach French Open second round

Order of play on Monday

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
How Intranet Tools Facilitate Knowledge Management and Sharing

How Intranet Tools Facilitate Knowledge Management and Sharing

 Global
2
South Africa's $85 Billion Green Shift: Coal Community Concerns Loom Large

South Africa's $85 Billion Green Shift: Coal Community Concerns Loom Large

 Global
3
Paraguayan Border Towns Hit Hard by Argentina's Economic Turbulence

Paraguayan Border Towns Hit Hard by Argentina's Economic Turbulence

 Global
4
Rebooting Trilateral Ties: South Korea, China, Japan Leaders Meet After Four Years

Rebooting Trilateral Ties: South Korea, China, Japan Leaders Meet After Four...

 South Korea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Schools: How AI is Redefining Education Policy for Tomorrow

Building a Resilient Future: Smart Investments for Disaster Preparedness in Europe

Bridging the Digital Divide: Strategic Directions for Cloud and Data Infrastructure in Developing Economies

How Brazil's Dual Infrastructure Investments Fuel Economic Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024