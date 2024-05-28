Day 3 Drama: Highlights from French Open 2023
Day 3 of the French Open featured some intense matches under chilly conditions. Kazakh fourth seed Elena Rybakina overcame her opponent, Belgium's Greet Minnen, to secure a spot in the second round. Other notable results included victories from Djokovic, Nadal, and Gauff.
Highlights of the third day at the French Open on Tuesday (times GMT): PLAY UNDERWAY AT 0910 GMT
Play began amid drizzle at Roland Garros, with the temperature lingering around 15 degrees Celsius (59°Fahrenheit). 1023 RYBAKINA BEATS MINNEN
Kazakh fourth seed Elena Rybakina beat Belgium's Greet Minnen 6-2 6-3, overcoming a late fightback to ease through to the second round. READ MORE:
