Rain plays spoilsport once again, delays toss for England-Pakistan 3rd T20I match

Once again rain has impeded the ongoing series between Pakistan and England as the toss for the third T20I on Tuesday at the Sophia Gardens got delayed due to drizzle. Last week, the first T20I at Headingley, Leeds was washed out due to rain without the toss. Once again, in the third match rain has left its mark and delayed the toss.

England skipper Jos Buttler is missing the third T20 against Pakistan due to the birth of his third child. On Monday, he missed England's afternoon training session in Cardiff ahead of the third T20I. Buttler had previously indicated that he would be present during the birth of his child which has raised concerns over his availability in the group stage matches of the T20 World Cup.

Buttler was at his best during the second T20I against Pakistan with his 84-run blitz off 54 deliveries. His knock laid the foundation of England's triumph in the second match of the four-game series. England are currently 1-0 ahead in the series as they took the lead in the second T20I with a convincing 23-run win at Edgbaston.

The series is the final bilateral series for both teams before they begin their T20 World Cup campaign in June in the USA and the West Indies. England's T20 World Cup defence will begin against Scotland on June 4 at the Kensington Oval in Barbados. They will then play group matches against Australia, Oman, and Namibia in Barbados and Antigua.

Pakistan will kick off their campaign against the USA on June 6. They will face arch-rival India on June 9 at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York. Pakistan Squad: Mohammad Rizwan, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Azam Khan(w), Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Haris Rauf, Agha Salman, Hasan Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Abbas Afridi, Irfan Khan, Usman Khan England Squad: Philip Salt(w), Will Jacks, Ben Duckett, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali(c), Liam Livingstone, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Mark Wood, Sam Curran, Tom Hartley. (ANI)

