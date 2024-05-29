Left Menu

Thrilling Finish as Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team Falls to Germany 2-3

In an exciting match in Mönchengladbach, Germany, the Indian junior men's hockey team narrowly lost 2-3 to Germany. Yogember Rawat and Gurjot Singh scored for India, leveling the score twice. However, a last-minute penalty corner secured the victory for Germany. India will face Germany again in Breda, Netherlands.

PTI | Monchengladbach | Updated: 29-05-2024 10:03 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 10:03 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Germany

The Indian junior men's hockey team went down 2-3 to Germany in a match that went down to the final minute on its Europe tour.

Yogember Rawat and Gurjot Singh scored for the India on Tuesday.

The first quarter had plenty of action with both teams finding themselves with opportunities to take the lead through penalty corners. As neither team got past each other's defence, the quarter remained goalless.

Five minutes into the second quarter, the Germans broke the deadlock with a field goal to take the lead. India continued to prove the resilience that they have displayed in every game of the tour as they equalized through a penalty corner via defender Yogember to end the first half with the score reading 1-1.

India won another penalty corner a few minutes into the third quarter and forward Gurjot made full use of it to put his team in the lead. But Germany didn't stay quiet for too long as they equalized just minutes later with a penalty corner, taking the game into the final quarter with nothing to separate the two sides.

The visitors had a chance to regain their lead early in the final quarter but were unable to find the back of the net on the penalty corner.

The Germans were awarded a penalty corner in the final moments of the game and they capitalized on it to seal the game 3-2 just in the nick of time.

India will play their final match of the Europe tour against Germany in Breda, Netherlands on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

