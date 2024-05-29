Left Menu

Thrilling Armageddon: Praggnanandhaa Battles Liren in Norway Chess Showdown

In the second round of the Norway Chess tournament, Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa faced World Champion Ding Liren. After a classical draw, Liren triumphed in the Armageddon tie-breaker. Other notable matches saw Magnus Carlsen, Alireza Firouzja, and R Vaishali securing crucial victories in the high-stakes Armageddon rounds.

PTI | Stavanger | Updated: 29-05-2024 12:22 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 12:22 IST
Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa lost to World Champion Ding Liren in the Armageddon tie-breaker after the two played out a draw under normal time control in the second round of the Norway Chess tournament here.

The second round of the prestigious event saw all three classical games ending up in a draw once again.

Magnus Carlsen, Alireza Firouzja and Liren won with white in the subsequent Armageddon games to grab 1.5 points each.

India's prodigy Praggnanandhaa, who went with a 2-0 head-to-head lead against Liren, played out his first classical draw in the main event.

But the Chinese GM then emerged victorious in the Armageddon tie-breaker In the highly anticipated pairing of the day, Carlsen and Hikaru Nakamura played out a closely contested classical game that ended in a draw.

Carlsen, demonstrating his exceptional skill under pressure, managed to secure a crucial victory, adding to his impressive Armageddon record and taking the lead of 3 points in tournament standings.

Meanwhile, Firouzja and Fabiano Caruana also drew their classical game after a complex struggle.

Firouzja's abilities in speed chess shone through in the Armageddon game as he bagged crucial 1.5 points.

In the women's section R Vaishali defeated fellow Indian Koneru Humpy to register her first classical win in the tournament.

Despite Humpy's slight advantage in the opening, a critical blunder under time pressure allowed Vaishali to claim victory, and claimed her first ever win against India's number one female player.

With the win, Vaishali became India's number two female player on the live rating list.

The other two classical matches between Lei Tingjie and Pia Cramling along with Ju Wenjun and Anna Muzychuk ended up in hard-fought draws.

The Chinese duo of Wenjun and Tingjie emerged victorious in their respective Armageddon games.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

