Erik Lamela Bids Farewell to Sevilla: A Journey of Triumphs and Tribulations

Former Tottenham Hotspur forward Erik Lamela has left Sevilla after three years. Joining Sevilla in 2021, Lamela made significant contributions, including helping secure the 2023 Europa League title. Despite injuries limiting his appearances last season, Lamela holds fond memories and expresses gratitude for his time at the LaLiga club.

Reuters | Updated: 29-05-2024 12:34 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 12:34 IST
Former Tottenham Hotspur forward Erik Lamela has left Sevilla after three years at the LaLiga club. The Argentine international joined Sevilla from Spurs in 2021, having made 257 appearances and scoring 37 goals in eight years at the Premier League club.

The 32-year-old, whose contract expires on June 30, played a key role in helping Sevilla clinch their seventh Europa League title in 2023 but injuries restricted him to 19 appearances last season, when the club finished 14th in LaLiga. "Like all farewells, it's a little sad at the moment (something) that a player never expects, but I understand as a great professional that these kinds of moments come and that the cycles end," said Lamela in a video on the club's website on Tuesday.

"When we won the Europa League, it was what made this club enter my heart. I will never forget it and I am happy to be able to give back at least a little of what this club gave me. Thank you."

