Left Menu

Miguel Angel Lopez Receives Four-Year Suspension for Anti-Doping Violation

Colombian cyclist Miguel Angel Lopez has been handed a four-year suspension for an anti-doping violation, as announced by the UCI. The ban, effective until July 24, 2027, follows his provisional suspension in July 2023. Lopez has the option to appeal the decision with the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Reuters | Updated: 29-05-2024 20:11 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 20:11 IST
Miguel Angel Lopez Receives Four-Year Suspension for Anti-Doping Violation
Miguel Angel Lopez

Colombian rider Miguel Angel Lopez has been given a four-year suspension after an anti-doping rule violation, cycling's governing body the UCI said on Wednesday. The 30-year-old was found guilty of violating the rules for the use and possession of a prohibited substance in the weeks prior to the Giro d'Italia in 2022.

Lopez was provisionally suspended in July 2023 and the ban will remain in force until July 24, 2027. He can appeal the decision before the Court of Arbitration for Sport within one month. Lopez has previously won stages on the Tour de France and Vuelta a Espana and is a past winner of the Tour de Suisse and the Volta a Catalunya.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Robert De Niro Blasts Trump, Supreme Court Nixes Avenatti Appeal, Hunter Biden Faces Trial

Robert De Niro Blasts Trump, Supreme Court Nixes Avenatti Appeal, Hunter Bid...

 Global
2
Exploring Major Health News Updates: Abortion Pill Law, Bird Flu Vaccines, and Weight-Loss Drugs

Exploring Major Health News Updates: Abortion Pill Law, Bird Flu Vaccines, a...

 Global
3
Melinda Gates Pledges Another $1 Billion for Women's Rights

Melinda Gates Pledges Another $1 Billion for Women's Rights

 United States
4
PFC Honored for CSR NF category at Outlook Planet Sustainability Summit & Awards 2024

PFC Honored for CSR NF category at Outlook Planet Sustainability Summit & Aw...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Digital Economy on Sustainable Development through Industrial Agglomeration: A Study from China

Disaster-Proofing Our Future: Leveraging HAPS and Sustainable Energy for Disaster Response

Artificial Intelligence: A New Frontier in the Battle Against Antibiotic Resistance

Road Pricing Toll for Managed Lanes: A Proactive Approach to Congestion Management

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024