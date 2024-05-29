Vincent Kompany Takes Helm at Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich have appointed Vincent Kompany as their new manager on a contract lasting until June 2027 following his departure from Burnley post their relegation from the Premier League. Bayern's CEO emphasized the unanimous belief in Kompany being the right choice for the club.
Bayern Munich have appointed Vincent Kompany as their new manager on a deal until June 2027 after the Belgian parted ways with Burnley following their relegation from the Premier League, the two clubs announced on Wednesday.
"We understand the allure and prestige of a club like Bayern Munich and respect Vincent's ambition to explore new opportunities," Burnley said in a statement.
Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen said: "We all at the club agree that Vincent Kompany is the right coach for FC Bayern and are very much looking forward to working with him."
