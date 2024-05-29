Olympics to Baseball: Thrilling Updates from Paris, French Open, MLB, and More!

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Olympics-IBA to offer prize money to all boxing medallists at Paris Games

The International Boxing Association (IBA) will offer prize money to all those who become Olympic champions and medallists at this year's Paris Games, the body announced on Wednesday in a move that drew criticism from Olympic officials. The body is not organising the boxing tournament at the Paris Olympics after it was stripped of recognition by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) last year.

Wolves stay alive with Game 4 road win over Mavericks

That one was about pride. The next three are about history.

Tennis-Alcaraz struggles past De Jong to reach French Open third round

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz reached the French Open third round but suffered a worrying loss of form midway through his match against Dutch qualifier Jesper de Jong before winning 6-3 6-4 2-6 6-2 on Wednesday. The third seed was forced to work hard for a two-set lead under the Court Philippe Chatrier roof but 176th-ranked De Jong refused to be intimidated and extended the match as Alcaraz suffered a third-set slump.

Tennis-Ninth-seed Tsitsipas battles past Altmaier to reach French Open third round

Former runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas survived a mid-match wobble before carving out a 6-3 6-2 6-7(2) 6-4 win over Germany's Daniel Altmaier on Wednesday to book his spot in the French Open third round. The Greek ninth-seed, winner at Monte Carlo last month and a finalist in Barcelona, is one of the title contenders, with clay his favourite surface.

Tennis-Common ground key factor in rekindled 'Tsitsidosa' romance

Stefanos Tsitsipas said being in a relationship with a fellow professional tennis player was a breath of fresh air with the Greek world number nine and his Spanish partner Paula Badosa arriving at the French Open having rekindled their romance. Badosa and Tsitsipas first made their relationship official on social media last year at Roland Garros and were often seen at each other's matches in the rest of the season, while also posting pictures on their joint Instagram account.

Tennis-Belgian Goffin slams partisan French Open crowd, seeks action

Belgian David Goffin accused partisan fans at the French Open of "total disrespect" and said he was spat at by a spectator during his marathon first-round victory over local favourite Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard. Fans can often turn the usually quiet Roland Garros courts into a wild arena when a French player needs backing and Goffin was subjected to the experience on Tuesday afternoon.

Tennis-Jabeur overcomes Osorio scare to move into French Open third round

Tunisia's Ons Jabeur beat Colombia's Camila Osorio 6-3 1-6 6-3 in a roller-coaster match in humid conditions under the roof on Court Suzanne-Lenglen to move into the third round of the French Open on Wednesday. Jabeur hardly put a foot wrong in the opening set but she allowed Osorio to get back into the match with a poor second-set performance before raising her intensity in the third to secure the win.

MLB roundup: Giants slide past Phillies 1-0 in 10

Tyler Fitzgerald raced from second to third, then third to home on consecutive fly balls in the bottom of the 10th inning Tuesday night, lifting the San Francisco Giants to a 1-0 victory over the visiting Philadelphia Phillies. Starting with the extra-innings courtesy baserunner on second, the Phillies elected to walk Heliot Ramos intentionally before Wilmer Flores' fly to center field got Fitzgerald to third. Luis Matos then lifted a pitch by Matt Strahm (3-1) to left field, just deep enough to allow Fitzgerald to dive home ahead of a strong throw by Brandon Marsh.

Baseball-MLB officially incorporates statistics of former Negro Leagues players

Major League Baseball has officially incorporated statistics of former Negro Leagues players from 1920-1948 into its historical records on Wednesday in a move that saw all-time greats like Babe Ruth and Ty Cobb replaced atop some categories.

Because of the changes several MLB records, including career leader in batting average, are now held by Hall of Famer Josh Gibson while the career totals of players like Willie Mays and Jackie Robinson will also reflect their Negro Leagues totals.

Tennis-French Open day four

Highlights of the fourth day at the French Open on Wednesday (times GMT): PLAY UNDER WAY AT 0912 GMT

