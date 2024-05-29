Sonia Bompastor Takes Helm as Chelsea Women's Head Coach

Women's Super League champion Chelsea hired Lyon manager Sonia Bompastor on Wednesday as its new head coach with a four-year deal.

The 43-year-old Bompastor takes over from Emma Hayes, who for more than 12 years led the Blues to 14 major trophies including a fifth straight league title on the final day of the recently concluded season. Hayes left to become the U.S. women's soccer coach.

Bompastor, who won seven trophies in her three years in charge of Lyon, begins her new role on July 1.

"I am incredibly grateful to join Chelsea Football Club as the head coach of the women's team. It is an institution in English football,'' Bompastor said.

"I hope to live up to Emma's legacy and continue the work that has been done in recent years. Let the adventure begin."

