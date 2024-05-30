Left Menu

Minnesota Clinches Inaugural PWHL Championship with Commanding Win

Minnesota secured the first Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) championship, defeating Boston 3-0 in Game 5. Crucial goals were scored by Liz Schepers, Michela Cava, and Kendall Coyne Schofield, celebrated by a sold-out crowd. The championship marks a promising start for professional women's hockey, drawing comparisons with the WNBA and NWSL.

Reuters | Updated: 30-05-2024 07:46 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 07:46 IST
Minnesota Clinches Inaugural PWHL Championship with Commanding Win
AI Generated Representative Image

Minnesota clinched the inaugural Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) championship with a 3-0 win over Boston in Game 5 on Wednesday, as fans celebrated a new chapter for the women's game. Forward Liz Schepers slipped the game winner past Boston goaltender Aerin Frankel midway through the second period, with Michela Cava and captain Kendall Coyne Schofield adding goals in the third.

"I'm a little bit in shock. We had a great game, great energy all game," Cava told a rink-side reporter. "Just worked as a team and (it) paid off." Boston netminder Frankel has been busy throughout the postseason and made 41 saves on Wednesday as Minnesota kept her on her toes.

Schepers had not scored a goal this season but got one when it mattered, tipping the puck into the net off a neat flick from Sydney Brodt to break the impasse. Playing to a sold-out home crowd at Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts, the Boston team had no potency in their offense as they retook the ice for the final period and Cava threaded the puck through Frankel's legs about eight minutes in.

Boston pulled their goalie with little more than three minutes left but Schofield pounced to score Minnesota's third about a minute later, chasing after the puck and sending it into the empty net. As time ticked down on the clock, both sets of fans stood to cheer and celebrate the first season of a league financed largely by Mark Walter, the billionaire owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

After stop-start attempts to get women's professional hockey off the ground in North America, the PWHL hopes to have the same kind of success as the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) and National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) "It's been an amazing journey so far," said Cava. "It's been great to have all these people watching us play. The fans have been incredible - so we owe it all to you guys."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PFC Honored for CSR NF category at Outlook Planet Sustainability Summit & Awards 2024

PFC Honored for CSR NF category at Outlook Planet Sustainability Summit & Aw...

 India
2
Robert De Niro Blasts Trump, Supreme Court Nixes Avenatti Appeal, Hunter Biden Faces Trial

Robert De Niro Blasts Trump, Supreme Court Nixes Avenatti Appeal, Hunter Bid...

 Global
3
Exploring Major Health News Updates: Abortion Pill Law, Bird Flu Vaccines, and Weight-Loss Drugs

Exploring Major Health News Updates: Abortion Pill Law, Bird Flu Vaccines, a...

 Global
4
Melinda Gates Pledges Another $1 Billion for Women's Rights

Melinda Gates Pledges Another $1 Billion for Women's Rights

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Digital Economy on Sustainable Development through Industrial Agglomeration: A Study from China

Disaster-Proofing Our Future: Leveraging HAPS and Sustainable Energy for Disaster Response

Artificial Intelligence: A New Frontier in the Battle Against Antibiotic Resistance

Road Pricing Toll for Managed Lanes: A Proactive Approach to Congestion Management

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024