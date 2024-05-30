T20 World Cup: West Indies headline evenly matched quintet in Group C

Two-time champions and co-hosts West Indies are grouped with New Zealand, Afghanistan, Uganda, and Papua New Guinea in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. West Indies and New Zealand are the top-ranked teams in Group C, but will face strong resistance from Afghanistan, Uganda, and Papua New Guinea as they aim to make it through to the second round.

West Indies: A series victory against defending champions, England, towards the end of last year revealed how dangerous a full-strength West Indies side can be. Despite their lacklustre performance in the 2022 edition, the Rovman Powell-led side poses a major threat this time around.

They are well covered in all departments with several all-rounders and big-hitters, capable of swinging games. The surprise inclusion in their squad for the tournament was Shamar Joseph, uncapped in T20Is until featuring against South Africa recently, but a supreme talent in the making as he showed in Australia during the Test series at the start of the year. West Indies also get a fairly easier start to the tournament with games against the lower-ranked teams in the group, PNG and Uganda. If they start well, the co-hosts will be favourites to top the group.

Squad: Rovman Powell (c), Alzarri Joseph, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd

Fixtures: Sun, 2 June 2024 - West Indies v Papua New Guinea, Guyana, 10:30 AM LOCALSat, 8 June 2024 - West Indies v Uganda, Guyana, 08:30 PM LOCALWed, 12 June 2024 - West Indies v New Zealand, Trinidad, 08:30 PM LOCALMon, 17 June 2024 - West Indies v Afghanistan, St. Lucia, 08:30 PM LOCAL

New Zealand: New Zealand made very little change from the 2022 edition to this one with their squad selection. It highlights the consistency in selection on the one hand, and also how well-rounded the Blackcaps unit is.

The team is also well prepared for the event with 36 T20Is under their belt since the end of the last T20 World Cup, the most among full-member teams. The depth of talent at their disposal was evident in the recent T20I series in Pakistan, where a second-string squad managed to level the series.

Kane Williamson, who will be playing his sixth T20 World Cup, will lead a strong side that has a wealth of experience alongside the exuberance of youth in the likes of Rachin Ravindra, who sizzled with the bat in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 and the exciting Finn Allen. Veterans Trent Boult and Tim Southee will lead the pace attack, which also has Lockie Ferguson and Matt Henry. There are ample options in the spin department too with Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Michael Bracewell, and Ravindra.

New Zealand open their campaign against Afghanistan in Guyana and then take on co-hosts West Indies in Trinidad. Squad:

Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee. Travelling Reserve: Ben Sears Fixtures:

Fri, 7 June 2024 - New Zealand v Afghanistan, Guyana, 07:30 PM LOCALWed, 12 June 2024 - New Zealand v West Indies, Trinidad, 08:30 PM LOCALFri, 14 June 2024 - New Zealand v Uganda, Trinidad, 08:30 PM LOCALMon, 17 June 2024 - New Zealand v Papua New Guinea, Trinidad, 10:30 AM LOCAL Afghanistan:

Afghanistan are ranked 10th in the ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings, but are more than capable of pulling off big wins. They recorded series victories against UAE (twice), Pakistan and Ireland since the end of the last T20 World Cup and also reached the final of the Asian Games Men's Cricket Competition, where they lost to India.

The squad is boosted by the return of Rashid Khan after the leg-spinner's long injury layoff. He leads a versatile spin department that also has the likes of Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Nangyal Kharoti and veteran Mohammad Nabi. Afghanistan begin their campaign against Uganda in Guyana on June 3.

Squad: Rashid Khan (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Ishaq, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Nangyal Kharoti, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik. Reserves: Sediq Atal, Hazratullah Zazai, Saleem Safi

Fixtures: Mon, 3 June 2024 - Afghanistan v Uganda, Guyana, 08:30 PM LOCALFri, 7 June 2024 - Afghanistan v New Zealand, Guyana, 07:30 PM LOCALThur, 13 June 2024 - Afghanistan v Papua New Guinea, Trinidad, 08:30 PM LOCALMon, 17 June 2024 - Afghanistan v West Indies, St. Lucia, 08:30 PM LOCAL

Uganda: Uganda secured a spot in the T20 World Cup by comfortably defeating Rwanda in their last match of the Africa region qualifier. With five wins in six games, Uganda was the standout team alongside Namibia in the Africa Qualifier as they sealed their berth in the mega event.

Uganda have a stellar record leading up to the tournament with 41 wins in their last 49 T20Is, a win percentage of 83.67 per cent. Led by Brian Masaba, Uganda will feature in the tournament with plenty of experience in the squad. The 43-year-old Frank Nsubuga aside, the squad also features Alpesh Ramjani, who was one of the nominees for the 2023 ICC Men's T20I cricketer of the Year.

Uganda play their first three games in Guyana and have the opportunity to spring a surprise from Group C. Squad:

Brian Masaba (c), Simon Ssesazi, Roger Mukasa, Cosmas Kyewuta, Dinesh Nakrani, Fred Achelam, Kenneth Waiswa, Alpesh Ramjani, Frank Nsubuga, Henry Ssenyondo, Bilal Hassun, Robinson Obuya, Riazat Ali Shah, Juma Miyaji, Ronak Patel. Travelling Reserves: Innocent Mwebaze, Ronald Lutaaya Fixtures:

Mon, 3 June 2024 - Uganda v Afghanistan, Guyana, 08:30 PM LOCALWed, 5 June 2024 - Uganda v Papua New Guinea, Guyana, 07:30 PM LOCALSat, 8 June 2024 - Uganda v West Indies, Guyana, 08:30 PM LOCALFri, 14 June 2024 - Uganda v New Zealand, Trinidad, 08:30 PM LOCAL Papua New Guinea:

Like Uganda, PNG come into the tournament with an impeccable record of 14 wins in their last 18 games. They are led by the enterprising Assad Vala, PNG are set to appear for the second time at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Papua New Guinea maintained an unbeaten record in the qualifiers, winning six consecutive matches.

With plenty of all-rounders in the squad, PNG have a versatile unit that can test the bigger teams in the group. Papua New Guinea kicks off its campaign with a challenging opening match against the host nation, West Indies, on June 2. They then face Uganda on June 5, followed by matches against Afghanistan and New Zealand.

Squad: Assadollah Vala (c), Alei Nao, Chad Soper, CJ Amini, Hila Vare, Hiri Hiri, Jack Gardner, John Kariko, Kabua Vagi Morea, Kipling Doriga, Lega Siaka, Norman Vanua, Sema Kamea, Sese Bau, Tony Ura

Fixtures: Sun, 2 June 2024 - Papua New Guinea v West Indies, Guyana, 10:30 AM LOCALWed, 5 June 2024 - Papua New Guinea v Uganda, Guyana, 07:30 PM LOCALThur, 13 June 2024 - Papua New Guinea v Afghanistan, Trinidad, 08:30 PM LOCALMon, 17 June 2024 - Papua New Guinea v New Zealand, Trinidad, 10:30 AM LOCAL (ANI)

