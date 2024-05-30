"Safest place to be will be inside the stadium": Nassau Police Commissioner on security for India-Pak T20 WC match

Patrick Ryder, the commissioner of the Nassau County Police Department, assured on Thursday that the safest place on June 9 to be in the county will be the Eisenhower Park stadium, where the ICC T20 World Cup clash between India and Pakistan will take place on that day. Ahead of the high-octane India versus Pakistan clash in the ICC T20 World Cup on June 9, security cover will be raised at New York's Eisenhower Park stadium following reports of threats to the match, reported ESPNCricinfo. As per a statement by the governor's office, the situation is being monitored and according to their intel "there is no credible public safety threat at this time."

After the details about the threat, purportedly posted by a group that supports an Islamic State terrorism group, making vague references to "Nassau Stadium" and the date, June 9, when India plays Pakistan, emerged, Commissioner Ryder told CBS News, "When you have got a game and a crowd as big as this, everything is credible. We will go through every fine detail when it comes to the security and safety of the residents here in Nassau County. I can guarantee you this is the largest security we have ever had to do in this county's history, and I can also guarantee you the safest place to be in Nassau County on June 9 will be inside that stadium." Commissioner Ryder also laid down the security protocols for the game, saying that the department has been preparing for the event for the past six months.

The Eisenhower park will be closed from 6:30 a.m. to roughly 6 p.m. Police will reopen the area once fans leave for the day. Spectators will have to go through metal detectors to enter the stadium grounds. No bags or drones are allowed inside or overhead. Parking at Eisenhower Park will be limited to VIP ticket holders. Other spectators will have to park their vehicles near the Nassau Coliseum, about a half mile away. There will also be designated rideshare drop-off and pick-up locations.

Ryder said police will have a large presence on the ground and in the air, coordinating with federal, state and local partners, as well as transit police. Eisenhower Park Stadium, located 25 miles east of Manhattan, is the host of eight ICC T20 WC matches from June 3 to 12, including the battle between two Asian arch-rivals. The governor of New York, Kathy Hochul, said that she is working with the law enforcement authorities to make sure these games go on smoothly.

"I have also directed the New York State Police to engage in elevated security measures, including an increased law enforcement presence, advanced surveillance, and thorough screening processes," she said in a post on X. "Public safety is my top priority and we are committed to ensuring the Cricket World Cup is a safe, enjoyable experience," she added.

Meanwhile, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has said that security will be "robust" throughout the tournament across all venues. An ICC Spokesperson said, "The safety and security of everyone at the event is our number one priority and we have a comprehensive and robust security plan in place. We work closely with authorities in our host countries and continually monitor and evaluate the global landscape to ensure appropriate plans are in place to mitigate any risks identified to our event."

India will be playing four games in the US, including their campaign opener against Ireland (June 5), the match against Pakistan (June 9), against the USA (June 12) and the final group stage game against Canada (in Florida on June 15). The Men in Blue have arrived in New York since Tuesday and have been training, though star India batter Virat Kohli is yet to reach as he has been given a break following a brilliant Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), securing the Orange Cap for most runs with 741 runs in 15 games.

Earlier this month, the ICC and Cricket West Indies, the co-hosts of the World Cup along with the US, reassured that every measure possible is being taken to ensure the safety of the fans and the players. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)