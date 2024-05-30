Top Tips for Playing Bingo

Bingo is a simple game with universal appeal. The immensely popular game has a history of over 500 years that dates back to 16 century Italy.

As Bingo spread throughout Europe and other parts of the world, its popularity continued to soar. Today, according to a recent study, there are around 100 million online Bingo players across the world.

There are several factors that contribute towards the popularity of the game. To begin with, it's one of the simplest games with rules that are easy to follow.

Also, bingo is a game designed to be played in large groups, providing ample opportunities for social interaction. Even online casinos offer chat features to ensure people don't miss out on its social aspect.

Even though the game has existed for over five centuries, it has continuously adapted to the changing times. With the advent of online casinos, we have multiple versions to cater to different players and their preferences.

Theme-based Bingo games are also a big draw for players of all ages. Online bingo platforms also offer lucrative progressive jackpots to grab people's attention.

Tips to Play Bingo Games

Bingo is simple, which makes it easy for anyone to get started. However, there are few things to consider to help you boost your chances of a win.

1] Arrive Early to the Hall (if playing offline)

Always arrive early to have enough time to purchase your cards, grab something to drink and choose the best seats. It's recommended that you reach at least 30 minutes prior to the scheduled time.

When playing bingo online, make sure everything you need is within your reach before the game begins.

2] Don't Forget the Necessary Equipment

The equipment for a game of Bingo is a dauber and a masking tape. Yes, you need a dauber if you want to mark your numbers faster and more precisely.

Using a pen or pencil takes time and if the marks aren't clear, you may lose out on a win. Masking tape allows you to tape the card(s) to the table so that you can manage them well.

Also, a highlighter to mark the numbers for a "special pattern" game can make it much easier for you.

3] Use Statistics to Pick Cards

Most people pick the Bingo cards randomly and there is nothing wrong with that. However, there are certain methods based on statistics to help you pick a card that increases your chances of a win.

The Granville Method is an example, according to which you need to consider the following pointers when picking your card:

Equal ratio of high and low numbers

Equal ratio of odd and even numbers

Equal ratio of numbers that end with each of the nine digits (1 to 9)

Tippet's method is another method named after a British statistician. According to it, in longer games, it's more likely to have balls drawn that are close to the median number.

Shorter games, on the other hand, would have more balls closer to the lowest and highest numbers (1 & 75 for 75-ball bingo).

Purchasing more cards is another move that improves your chances of winning. However, you should avoid cards that have too many numbers in common.

4] Choose a Good Seat

When you are playing in bingo halls, choosing a good seat does make a difference.

Always choose a seat that is close to the caller. This way, you can easily focus on the numbers being called and avoid missing out on any.

Try to avoid distractions as much as possible. This means you might have to sit away from your friends or anyone who can be a cause for distraction.

5] Stay Focused and Pay Attention

This is an extension of the previous pointer. Getting a good seat is of no use if you're not paying enough attention.

Missing out on even a single number can become the differentiating factor between a win and a loss. Hence, you should not play when you are tired or exhausted.

Also, take advantage of the scheduled breaks to refresh yourself. This applies to playing in Bingo halls as well as online.

6] Prefer to Play in Small Groups

When it comes to Bingo halls, there are certain days that witness smaller crowds. Choose to play on these days to improve your chances of winning.

This holds true for online Bingo as well. However, sometimes the prize money is determined by the number of cards purchased, so you may end up winning a smaller prize money.

7] Be Clear about the Rules

Before you start playing, it is extremely important to know the rules well. Every game is different with prizes based on different criteria.

Don't start playing assuming you can only win in traditional ways - five in a row, 4 corners, blackout, etc. Many games have different patterns thrown into the mix.

When you are not aware of the rules, you may lose out on opportunities of a win.

Conclusion:

Bingo is mostly about luck and so you can never ensure a win. However, following the tips and strategies can help you gain an edge.

If you want to practice playing Bingo, online platforms are a great place. These platforms often offer free games to allow you to practice.

The more you practice, the easier it becomes for you to stay alert, find the numbers quickly and manage multiple cards effectively.

