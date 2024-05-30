Left Menu

Aryna Sabalenka Dominates Moyuka Uchijima to Advance in French Open

Second seed Aryna Sabalenka defeated Japanese qualifier Moyuka Uchijima 6-2 6-2 to progress to the French Open third round. Uchijima struggled against Sabalenka's powerful serve and groundstrokes. Despite putting up a fight, Uchijima couldn't cope with Sabalenka's relentless game, sealing Sabalenka's victory with decisive breaks.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 30-05-2024 16:50 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 16:50 IST
Second seed Aryna Sabalenka beat Japanese qualifier Moyuka Uchijima 6-2 6-2 under the roof on Court Philippe-Chatrier on Thursday to move into the French Open third round. Uchijima, playing in the second round of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time, could not cope with Sabalenka's powerful serve and groundstrokes.

Sabalenka won six points in a row at the start of the match but once Uchijima had overcome her nerves she settled down against the Belarusian. Uchijima held her serve but when she trailed 3-2, Sabalenka pounced on a break point with a fierce winner before taking the first set in 29 minutes.

The Japanese number one wore a sombre expression during the changeover before the second set and she had no answer to the power of Sabalenka who also played some telling drop shots. Uchijima afforded herself a smile when she got the better of the Belarusian on a long rally to make it 4-2 but Sabalenka refocused to save a break point before breaking the Japanese player's serve to seal victory.

