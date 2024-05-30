French Open Day 5: Djokovic, Zverev, and Medvedev March Forward

Highlights of the fifth day at the French Open on Thursday (times GMT): 1622 KEYS BEATS SHERIF

Former semi-finalist and 14th seed American Madison Keys beat Egyptian Mayar Sherif 6-0 7-6(7) in the second round. 1553 DJOKOVIC BEATS CARBALLES BAENA

Top seed and defending champion Novak Djokovic continued his bid for a fourth French Open title with a dominant 6-4 6-1 6-2 win over Roberto Carballes Baena in the second round, marking his 19th consecutive third-round qualification in the tournament. 1552 VONDROUSOVA BEATS VOLYNETS

Wimbledon champion and fifth seed Marketa Vondrousova beat Katie Volynets 0-6 6-1 6-4 to reach the third round, where the Czech will face French wildcard Chloe Paquet who beat 32nd seed Katerina Siniakova in the second round. 1536 HURKACZ DEFEATS NAKASHIMA

Polish eighth seed Hubert Hurkacz bounced back from a shaky start to beat American Brandon Nakashima 6-7(2) 6-1 6-3 7-6(5) in the second round. The match, originally scheduled for Wednesday, had multiple rain interruptions. 1433 ZVEREV SEES OFF GOFFIN

German fourth seed Alexander Zverev, a semi-finalist in the last three years, beat David Goffin 7-6(4) 6-2 6-2 to reach the third round. 1326 SVITOLINA BEATS PARRY

Ukrainian 15th seed Elina Svitolina beat Frenchwoman Diane Parry 6-4 7-6(3) in the second round as rain suspended play on the outer courts and Court Simonne-Mathieu for the second time. 1147 RYBAKINA REACHES THIRD ROUND

Kazakhstan's fourth seed and former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina beat Dutchwoman Arantxa Rus 6-3 6-4 to reach the third round. 1138 DIMITROV DEFEATS MAROZSAN

Bulgarian 10th seed Grigor Dimitrov crushed Fabian Marozsan 6-0 6-3 6-4 to reach the third round as matches on outer courts and Court Simonne-Mathieu resumed after rain had stopped play. 1111 SABALEKA BREEZES PAST UCHIJIMA

Twice Australian Open champion and second seed Aryna Sabalenka sailed into the third round with a 6-2 6-2 win over Moyuka Uchijima. 1017 RAIN INTERRUPTS PLAY

Matches on the outer courts and Court Simonne-Mathieu have been suspended due to rain. Play will continue on Court Philippe-Chatrier and Court Suzanne-Lenglen under closed roofs. 1008 MEDVEDEV PROGRESSES AS KECMANOVIC RETIRES

Fifth seed Daniil Medvedev reached the third round after opponent Miomir Kecmanovic retired due to injury. Russian Medvedev was leading 6-1 5-0. 0907 PLAY UNDER WAY

Play began under cloudy skies at Roland Garros, with the temperature hovering around 15 degrees Celsius. World number two Aryna Sabalenka faces Japan's Moyuka Uchijima on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

