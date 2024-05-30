Left Menu

Alexander Zverev Triumphs Over David Goffin in French Open Thriller

World number four Alexander Zverev advanced to the third round of the French Open after defeating Belgian David Goffin in straight sets. Zverev, who overcame a first-set tiebreak and held firm in the second, marked his eighth consecutive match win following his Rome title victory.

(Updates with details) PARIS, May 30 (Reuters) -

World number four Alexander Zverev reached the French Open third round with a 7-6(4) 6-2 6-2 victory over experienced Belgian David Goffin on Thursday, three days after beating Rafael Nadal. The German, seeking to win his first French Open after making the semi-finals in the last three years, had to work hard to win the first-set tiebreak and broke early in the second.

Former quarter-finalist Goffin nearly claimed Zverev's serve in the fourth game but the German held firm, mixing up his strokes well to close out the match in straight sets. "I was happy that I ran away with it but also happy that I played well," said Zverev, who suffered a season-ending ankle injury in the 2022 French Open semis.

The two men had already met five times before at tour level, including four times on clay, with Zverev leading by three wins to two. Former world number seven Goffin said the contest was tough with the German firing down serves and playing well from the baseline.

Zverev, who is now on an eight-match winning streak after claiming the Rome title, will next face Italian Luciano Darderi or Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Unlocking Kenya's Job Market: Pathways to Inclusive Growth and Opportunities

The Great Reversal: How Global Crises Are Setting Back Developing Nations

WHO's Vision 2025-2028: A Bold Blueprint for Global Health Transformation

Safeguarding Africa's Digital Future: The Urgent Need for Robust Data Regulation and Cybersecurity

