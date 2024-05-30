Alexander Zverev Triumphs Over David Goffin in French Open Thriller

(Updates with details) PARIS, May 30 (Reuters) -

World number four Alexander Zverev reached the French Open third round with a 7-6(4) 6-2 6-2 victory over experienced Belgian David Goffin on Thursday, three days after beating Rafael Nadal. The German, seeking to win his first French Open after making the semi-finals in the last three years, had to work hard to win the first-set tiebreak and broke early in the second.

Former quarter-finalist Goffin nearly claimed Zverev's serve in the fourth game but the German held firm, mixing up his strokes well to close out the match in straight sets. "I was happy that I ran away with it but also happy that I played well," said Zverev, who suffered a season-ending ankle injury in the 2022 French Open semis.

The two men had already met five times before at tour level, including four times on clay, with Zverev leading by three wins to two. Former world number seven Goffin said the contest was tough with the German firing down serves and playing well from the baseline.

Zverev, who is now on an eight-match winning streak after claiming the Rome title, will next face Italian Luciano Darderi or Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor.

