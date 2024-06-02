Quarter-Finals Clash: Tsitsipas, Swiatek, and Gauff Dominate at French Open

Highlights of the eighth day at the French Open on Sunday (times GMT): 1405 TSITSIPAS THROUGH TO QUARTERS

Greek ninth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas overcame an early blip to beat Italy's Matteo Arnaldi 3-6 7-6(4) 6-2 6-2 on Court Suzanne-Lenglen to move into the quarter-finals, where he may be on a collision course with Carlos Alcaraz. READ MORE:

1113 GAUFF EASES PAST COCCIARETTO American third seed Coco Gauff comfortably beat Italy's Elisabetta Cocciaretto 6-1 6-2 to reach the quarter finals.

Gauff will play the winner of the fourth round match between Tunisian eighth seed Ons Jabeur and Denmark's Clara Tauson. 1029 VONDROUSOVA DOWNS DANILOVIC

Czech fifth seed Marketa Vondrousova eased to a 6-4 6-2 fourth round victory over Serbian qualifier Olga Danilovic. The former finalist will play three-time champion Iga Swiatek in the quarter-finals.

0950 SWIATEK STORMS PAST POTAPOVA WITH DOUBLE BAGEL Three-time French Open champion and world number one Iga Swiatek crushed Russian Anastasia Potapova 6-0 6-0 to reach the quarter-finals.

The Polish top seed looked in a hurry as she rattled off the double-bagel win in 40 minutes. 0908 PLAY UNDER WAY

Play began under sunny skies at Roland Garros, with the temperature hovering around 14 degrees Celsius (57.2°F). World number one Iga Swiatek faces Anastasia Potapova in the opening match on Court Philippe-Chatrier, with two-times Grand Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz in action against Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime later.

