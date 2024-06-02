West Indies Face Papua New Guinea in T20 World Cup Opener

The two-time T20 World Cup champions, West Indies, have decided to bowl first in their opener against Papua New Guinea on Sunday. The event is co-hosted by the West Indies and USA.

West Indies, aiming for a strong start, features a star-studded lineup including Nicholas Pooran(w), and Andre Russell among others. On the other hand, Papua New Guinea fields players like Tony Ura and Assad Vala(c).

This crucial match sets the tone for what promises to be a thrilling tournament, blending experienced players and fresh talent on an international stage.

