Left Menu

West Indies Face Papua New Guinea in T20 World Cup Opener

The two-time champions West Indies opted to bowl against Papua New Guinea in their T20 World Cup opener, co-hosting the event with the USA. The team lineups include prominent players on both sides, with the West Indies featuring stars like Nicholas Pooran and Andre Russell.

PTI | Georgetown | Updated: 02-06-2024 19:52 IST | Created: 02-06-2024 19:52 IST
West Indies Face Papua New Guinea in T20 World Cup Opener
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Guyana

The two-time T20 World Cup champions, West Indies, have decided to bowl first in their opener against Papua New Guinea on Sunday. The event is co-hosted by the West Indies and USA.

West Indies, aiming for a strong start, features a star-studded lineup including Nicholas Pooran(w), and Andre Russell among others. On the other hand, Papua New Guinea fields players like Tony Ura and Assad Vala(c).

This crucial match sets the tone for what promises to be a thrilling tournament, blending experienced players and fresh talent on an international stage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Global Health News: Breakthroughs in Cancer, Vaccines, and Biotech Issues

Global Health News: Breakthroughs in Cancer, Vaccines, and Biotech Issues

 Global
2
Saudi Arabia's Aramco Shares: Unexpected High Demand

Saudi Arabia's Aramco Shares: Unexpected High Demand

 Global
3
Zelenskiy's Singapore Sprint: Securing Support and Peace

Zelenskiy's Singapore Sprint: Securing Support and Peace

 Global
4
Global Security Dialogue: Dong Jun and Zelenskiy Take Center Stage

Global Security Dialogue: Dong Jun and Zelenskiy Take Center Stage

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and Blockchain: Enhancing IoT Privacy with AI-Powered Blockchain Solutions

Optimizing Urban Water Use: Paving the Way for Sustainability in Smart Cities

Adapting to Globalization: Transforming Public Health Training with a Global Health Certification

Blockchain Adoption: Know its Role in Reducing Data Monopolization in Supply Chains

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024