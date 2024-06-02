Left Menu

Carlos Alcaraz Powers into French Open Quarter-Finals

Carlos Alcaraz advanced to the French Open quarter-finals for the third consecutive year, convincingly defeating Felix Auger-Aliassime with a score of 6-3 6-3 6-1. Despite early exchanges and a slight injury, Alcaraz showcased his skills and resilience, setting up a last-eight clash with Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Reuters | Updated: 02-06-2024 20:09 IST
Carlos Alcaraz charged into the French Open quarter-finals for a third straight year after the twice Grand Slam champion thrashed 21st seed Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-3 6-3 6-1 with an entertaining display at Roland Garros on Sunday.

After an exchange of breaks early in the contest, third seed Alcaraz wasted several chances to punish Auger-Aliassime's serve but the 21-year-old finally got his reward with a sliding volley for a 5-3 lead and held his nerve to win the next game. Last year's semi-finalist showcased his skills at the net again to save a break point at 1-2 in the second set and got back level after a nine-minute game, before unleashing a huge backhand down the line to grab the lead in the next game.

The 23-year-old Auger-Aliassime came out fighting following treatment for an injury, but Alcaraz recovered from 0-40 down to extend his lead, delighting fans with a flicked single-handed backhand winner from deep en route to a two-set advantage. Still playing within himself after a recent arm injury, the world number three raced to a 5-0 lead in the third set, closing out the match in style to book a last-eight clash with ninth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas.

