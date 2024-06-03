Left Menu

Venezia Returns to Serie A with Crucial Playoff Win

Venezia earned promotion to Serie A after a 1-0 victory over Cremonese in the playoff final, courtesy of a first-half goal by Christian Gytkjaer. The team returns to the top flight after a two-year absence and joins Parma and Como who were previously promoted.

Reuters | Updated: 03-06-2024 02:13 IST | Created: 03-06-2024 02:13 IST
Venezia Returns to Serie A with Crucial Playoff Win
AI Generated Representative Image

Venezia were promoted to Serie A on Sunday following a 1-0 home win over Cremonese in the second leg of their playoff final. After the first game ended goalless on Thursday, a first-half strike by forward Christian Gytkjaer earned Venezia victory in the tie.

Venezia, who finished third in Serie B, return to the top flight following a two-year absence, after they were relegated in 2021-22 when they finished bottom of the league. They join the already promoted Parma and Como, who sealed their return to the Italian top tier earlier in May after finishing first and second in Serie B.

