Left Menu

ISSF World Cup: Esha Singh in final, Ramita finishes sixth

Esha Singh made the final of the women's 25M Pistol, even as Ramita finished sixth in the women's 10M Air Rifle on competition day two of the ongoing ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol in Munich

ANI | Updated: 03-06-2024 23:55 IST | Created: 03-06-2024 23:55 IST
ISSF World Cup: Esha Singh in final, Ramita finishes sixth
India shooter Ramita in action during ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol (Image: NRAI media) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

Esha Singh made the final of the women's 25M Pistol, even as Ramita finished sixth in the women's 10M Air Rifle on competition day two of the ongoing International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Rifle/Pistol in Munich. The day however belonged to China as they won the first two gold medals on offer, with Sheng Lihao in the men's air rifle final, setting a new world record. Sheng's effort of 254.5 erased Indian Divyansh Singh Panwar's mark of 253.7, set in Cairo earlier this year.

Esha's two-day qualification total of 584, gave her the sixth qualifying spot for Tuesday's final. She shot 291 in the second rapid-fire round on Monday. Meanwhile, Ramita shot 166.3 to bow out sixth in the women's air rifle final. In a battle of teenagers, 17-year-old World Championship silver medallist Huang Yuting (252.7) of China won that one over 16-year-old Korean Ban Hyojin (252.7) off the last shot by the slimmest of margins. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Zara Takes Live Shopping to the West: A New Era in Fashion Retail

Zara Takes Live Shopping to the West: A New Era in Fashion Retail

 Global
2
Shein's London Listing & Labour's Strategic Moves

Shein's London Listing & Labour's Strategic Moves

 Global
3
UWRC showcases ingenuity of young innovators in tackling water resilience issues at World Water Forum

UWRC showcases ingenuity of young innovators in tackling water resilience is...

 Global
4
China Criticizes US Support for Philippines in South China Sea Disputes

China Criticizes US Support for Philippines in South China Sea Disputes

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

TuFF Technology: Innovative Recycling Method for Carbon Fiber Composites

Future of Rural Road Infrastructure: Building Resilient Road Systems in Nigeria

Central Asia Embraces Circular Economy: A Path to Sustainable Growth

From Robots to Problem-Solving: Effective Teacher Training for Computational Thinking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024