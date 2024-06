ISSF World Cup: Esha Singh in final, Ramita finishes sixth

Esha Singh made the final of the women's 25M Pistol, even as Ramita finished sixth in the women's 10M Air Rifle on competition day two of the ongoing International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Rifle/Pistol in Munich. The day however belonged to China as they won the first two gold medals on offer, with Sheng Lihao in the men's air rifle final, setting a new world record. Sheng's effort of 254.5 erased Indian Divyansh Singh Panwar's mark of 253.7, set in Cairo earlier this year.

Esha's two-day qualification total of 584, gave her the sixth qualifying spot for Tuesday's final. She shot 291 in the second rapid-fire round on Monday. Meanwhile, Ramita shot 166.3 to bow out sixth in the women's air rifle final. In a battle of teenagers, 17-year-old World Championship silver medallist Huang Yuting (252.7) of China won that one over 16-year-old Korean Ban Hyojin (252.7) off the last shot by the slimmest of margins. (ANI)

