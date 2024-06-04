Andreas Skov Olsen: Denmark's Next Goalscoring Sensation

Denmark have produced more than their fair share of goalscoring wingers with the ability to captivate fans and the latest is Andreas Skov Olsen who is set to step out of the shadow of players such as Laudrup brothers Brian and Michael at Euro 2024.

After breaking through at FC Nordsjaelland and spending three seasons with Bologna, the 24-year-old from Hilleroed has rediscovered his best scoring form this past season at Club Brugge in Belgium, with 26 goals in all competitions. "He is a player that can make things happen for us," Denmark assistant coach Morten Wieghorst told Reuters.

"We as a nation don't have many players that can do things on their own, take players on, but he's certainly one of them, so he's going to be important for us." Skov Olsen's breakout scoring season in Belgium comes at an intriguing time for Kasper Hjulmand's side and may well prompt a positional shake-up from the Denmark manager in Germany.

After reaching the Euro 2020 semi-finals, losing to England, they struggled badly to create chances at the World Cup in Qatar Previously playmaker Christian Eriksen occupied the space on the right of midfield that Skov Olsen prefers but the latter's pace, close control and lethal left foot make him a huge threat as he cuts in from the wing.

As an added bonus, Skov Olsen is also more than capable with his right foot as shown by some deft chipped finishes in his club career. To truly prosper in Germany, Skov Olsen will need to show that he is able to score against high-level opposition -- he netted only three times in 70 games for Bologna and his last international goal came in September 2022 against France.

Like many of Denmark's top players, demands will be placed on Skov Olsen's intelligence and tactical flexibility as his side seek to navigate their way out of a difficult group including Euro 2020 runners-up England, Serbia and Slovenia. "He won't stay wide all the time because he can come inside and play in the gaps there, so that's another string to his bow," Wieghorst explained.

"He can be difficult at his best because he finds the right positions and we have rotations around him. We keep our fingers crossed that he can stay clear of injury." If he does, Skov Olsen may well be the latest in a long line of Danish attackers to excite the team's fanatical supporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)