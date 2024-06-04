Benjamin Sesko: Slovenia's Rising Star in European Football

Plenty of eyes will be on young striker Benjamin Sesko, one of the hottest prospects in Europe, when Slovenia make their first European Championship appearance in 24 years in Germany.

The 20-year-old -- who at 1.96 metres tall has drawn comparisons to Manchester City's Erling Haaland -- has been linked with major clubs across Europe in recent months, including Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea and AC Milan. Reports have the Gunners as front-runners to sign him.

Slovenia manager Matjaz Kek is not surprised by the interest in the RB Leipzig forward, saying the talented youngster will be a bargain for whoever signs him. "He is physically strong, technically gifted and mature. There aren't many strikers like this in the world. I think he has steadily improved, becoming more concrete in his decisions. Another quality he has is pace," the 62-year-old Kek told La Gazzetta dello Sport

Part of the comparison to Haaland is that both played for Red Bull Salzberg before dipping a toe in the Bundesliga, Haaland at Borussia Dortmund and Sesko at Leipzig. Sesko, who played his way into the German side's starting 11 in the second half of his debut season, has scored 14 goals in 31 league matches for Leipzig, who enjoyed a decent campaign, clinching a Champions League berth.

The forward, who was eligible to play for Slovenia and Bosnia & Herzegovina -- his mother was born in the latter -- has scored 11 goals in 28 internationals, including five in Euro 2024 qualifying, since making his debut in 2021. Sesko has downplayed comparisons to Haaland, while saying his boyhood hero was former Sweden striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who is the same height.

"Personally, I don't think much of comparisons," Sesko said after signing for Leipzig. "Erling is an absolutely world-class striker. I enjoy watching his games on TV and obviously pay attention to what he does in different situations in the game but as I've already said I am a completely different type of player."

Slovenia open their Euro 2024 campaign against Denmark before facing Serbia and England in Group C. They did not make it out of the group stage in their lone appearance in 2000.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)