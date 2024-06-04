Afghanistan pacer Farooqi registers fourth-best T20 World Cup figures

Afghanistan pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi registered the fourth-best bowling spell in the history of the ICC T20 World Cup on Tuesday. Farooqi accomplished this feat during his side's game against Uganda at Guyana.

In the match, Farooqi took five wickets and gave away just nine runs in his four overs. His economy rate was 2.20. The best figures in the history of the T20 WC are by former Sri Lankan spinner Ajantha Mendis, who took six wickets for just eight runs against Zimbabwe in 2012, followed by a spell of five wickets for just three runs by another Sri Lankan star, Rangana Herath, against New Zealand in 2014 edition of the tournament. Pakistan pacer Umar Gul also registered a spell of five wickets for just six runs against New Zealand in the 2009 edition of the tournament.

Also, Farooqi's fifer is the sixth five-wicket haul by an Afghanistan bowler in T20Is, with Rashid Khan having two of them. Rashid also has best figures for Afghanistan in T20Is, taking five wickets for just three runs against Ireland in 2017. Coming to the match, Afghanistan was put to field first by Uganda. Half-centuries from openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz (76 in 45 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes) and Ibrahim Zadran (70 in 46 balls, with nine fours and a six) and a partnership of 154 runs between these two powered Afghanistan to 183/5 in their 20 overs, despite a late comeback by Uganda bowlers.

Brian Masaba (2/21) and Cosmas Kyewuta (2/25) were the top bowlers for Uganda. In the run-chase of 184 runs, Robinson Obuya (14) and Riazat Ali Shah (11) were the only players who could touch the double figures for Uganda as they were bundled out for just 58 runs in 16 overs.

Farooqi (5/9), Naveen-ul-Haq (2/4) and Rashid Khan (2/12) were the top bowlers for Afghanistan. Farooqi got the 'Player of the Match' for Afghanistan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)