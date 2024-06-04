Sergio Perez Secures Red Bull Seat Until 2026
Mexican driver Sergio Perez has signed a two-year extension with Red Bull, committing to the team until 2026. Despite finishing second to teammate Max Verstappen last season, Perez is currently fifth after eight races in the ongoing season.
Mexican Sergio Perez will race for Red Bull until 2026 after signing a two-year extension to his contract, the Formula One champions announced on Tuesday.
Perez, 34, finished second overall to triple world champion team mate Max Verstappen last season -- the first time the team had landed a campaign one-two -- but is currently fifth after eight races.
