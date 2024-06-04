Left Menu

Sergio Perez Secures Red Bull Seat Until 2026

Mexican driver Sergio Perez has signed a two-year extension with Red Bull, committing to the team until 2026. Despite finishing second to teammate Max Verstappen last season, Perez is currently fifth after eight races in the ongoing season.

Reuters | London | Updated: 04-06-2024 21:43 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 21:43 IST
Sergio Perez Secures Red Bull Seat Until 2026
Sergio Perez
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Mexican Sergio Perez will race for Red Bull until 2026 after signing a two-year extension to his contract, the Formula One champions announced on Tuesday.

Perez, 34, finished second overall to triple world champion team mate Max Verstappen last season -- the first time the team had landed a campaign one-two -- but is currently fifth after eight races.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

 Global
2
Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcare

Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcar...

 Global
3
New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

 Global
4
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Embarks on Strategic Visit to China

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Embarks on Strategic Visit to China

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Digital Job Hunt: Harnessing Online Job Portal Data in Asia and the Pacific

Tax Boost: How Revenue Fuels Economic Growth

Revolutionizing Finance for Sustainable Futures

Transforming Agriculture for a Sustainable Future: World Bank’s New Toolkit

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024