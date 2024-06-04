Afghanistan registers fourth-highest victory in terms of runs in T20 World Cup

Afghanistan defeated Uganda by 125 runs in the 5th match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Tuesday and registered the fourth-highest victory in terms of runs at the Providence Stadium on Monday. Fazalhaq Farooqi's exuberant spell blew away Uganda as Afghanistan marched to a 125-run win in their Group C match of the ongoing mega event.

With this win, the Rashid Khan-led side registered the fourth-highest victory in terms of runs in the history of the ICC T20 World Cup. This was also the second-biggest win for Afghanistan in all T20Is after the aforementioned game against Scotland in 2021.

The other teams to achieve this milestone were Sri Lanka who registered a victory of 172 against Kenya in 2007, Afghanistan who registered a victory of 130 runs versus Scotland in 2021, South Africa registered a victory of 130 runs against Scotland in 2009, and the fifth one is with England who registered a win of 116 runs against Afghanistan in 2012. Coming to the match, Afghanistan was put to field first by Uganda. Half-centuries from openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz (76 in 45 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes) and Ibrahim Zadran (70 in 46 balls, with nine fours and a six) and a partnership of 154 runs between these two powered Afghanistan to 183/5 in their 20 overs, despite a late comeback by Uganda bowlers.

Brian Masaba (2/21) and Cosmas Kyewuta (2/25) were the top bowlers for Uganda. In the run-chase of 184 runs, Robinson Obuya (14) and Riazat Ali Shah (11) were the only players who could touch the double figures for Uganda as they were bundled out for just 58 runs in 16 overs.

Farooqi (5/9), Naveen-ul-Haq (2/4) and Rashid Khan (2/12) were the top bowlers for Afghanistan. Farooqi got the 'Player of the Match' for Afghanistan.

Afghanistan will look to keep the winning momentum in their favour in their next game against New Zealand at the Providence Stadium, Guyana. (ANI)

